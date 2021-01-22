Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 43, South Loup 32

Archbishop Bergan 56, Lincoln Lutheran 46

Battle Creek 67, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 63

Beatrice 53, Hastings 49

Bloomfield 49, Plainview 35

Boone Central/Newman Grove 64, Columbus Scotus 54

Broken Bow 45, Gothenburg 41

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40, Exeter/Milligan 31

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Twin River 46

Cross County 56, Giltner 21

Diller-Odell 56, Lawrence-Nelson 42

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 59

East Butler 59, Meridian 43

Freeman 50, Wilber-Clatonia 27

Gibbon 46, Amherst 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Madison 49

Johnson County Central 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Kearney Catholic 59, Aurora 34

Lexington 33, Cozad 30

Lincoln Northeast 62, Lincoln Southwest 46

Loomis 85, Alma 47

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Bertrand 58

McCool Junction 58, Osceola 47

Medicine Valley 66, Hi-Line 38

Nebraska City 61, Crete 53

Nebraska Lutheran 53, College View Academy 36

Norfolk 66, Lincoln High 64

Norfolk Catholic 60, Neligh-Oakdale 41

North Central 55, Ainsworth 52

Oakland-Craig 48, North Bend Central 46

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50, Weeping Water 46

Omaha Burke 78, Millard West 40

Omaha Concordia 54, Lincoln Christian 48

Omaha Roncalli 59, Omaha Skutt Catholic 56

Paxton 45, Wauneta-Palisade 36

Ralston 72, Plattsmouth 67, OT

Shelby/Rising City 61, Dorchester 29

Shelton 58, Wood River 57, OT

Southern Valley 57, Arapahoe 35

St. Mary's 82, Winside 33

Stuart 59, Valentine 44

Sutherland 54, Kimball 24

Sutton 53, Fairbury 39

Tri County Northeast 49, Wausa 36

Walthill 61, Homer 50

Waverly 60, Wahoo 58

West Holt 75, Boyd County 42

Wisner-Pilger 56, Pender 50

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Burwell 69, Fullerton 45

Humphrey St. Francis 82, Central Valley 70

Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bayard 55, Leyton 24

Potter-Dix 73, Creek Valley 49

SPVA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hershey 55, Chase County 35

North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Bridgeport 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 52, Central City 31

Aurora 38, Kearney Catholic 31

Battle Creek 52, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28

Beatrice 36, Hastings 30

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 33

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Exeter/Milligan 30

Cambridge 37, Dundy County-Stratton 24

Clarkson/Leigh 65, Twin River 33

Columbus Scotus 64, Boone Central/Newman Grove 37

Cozad 44, Lexington 40

Crete 63, Nebraska City 35

Cross County 58, Giltner 9

Diller-Odell 47, Lawrence-Nelson 29

Dorchester 36, Shelby/Rising City 33

Fort Calhoun 41, Tekamah-Herman 32

Freeman 39, Wilber-Clatonia 29

Homer 81, Walthill 31

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Johnson County Central 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Cambridge 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Madison 24

Lincoln Christian 64, Omaha Concordia 32

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Archbishop Bergan 26

Loomis 55, Alma 52

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Bertrand 31

McCool Junction 47, Osceola 36

Medicine Valley 51, Hi-Line 44

Meridian 48, East Butler 45

Nebraska Lutheran 42, College View Academy 15

Norfolk Catholic 54, Neligh-Oakdale 41

North Bend Central 56, Oakland-Craig 39

North Central 54, Ainsworth 40

Omaha Burke 42, Millard West 37

Omaha Christian Academy 55, Boys Town 9

Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Omaha Mercy 31

Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Marian 46

Plainview 51, Bloomfield 44

Ralston 56, Plattsmouth 52

Raymond Central 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31

Sandhills Valley 47, Maxwell 38

Sandhills/Thedford 57, Hyannis 15

South Loup 50, Ansley-Litchfield 38

Southern Valley 50, Arapahoe 28

St. Mary's 56, Winside 33

Sutton 53, Fairbury 38

Tri County Northeast 45, Wausa 36

Valentine 32, Broken Bow 19

Valentine 32, Stuart 19

Wauneta-Palisade 65, Paxton 28

Waverly 48, Wahoo 46

Weeping Water 50, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 23

West Holt 44, Boyd County 34

Wisner-Pilger 40, Pender 36

Wood River 54, Shelton 35

Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bayard 58, Garden County 25

South Platte 60, Leyton 15

