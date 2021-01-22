Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 43, South Loup 32
Archbishop Bergan 56, Lincoln Lutheran 46
Battle Creek 67, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 63
Beatrice 53, Hastings 49
Bloomfield 49, Plainview 35
Boone Central/Newman Grove 64, Columbus Scotus 54
Broken Bow 45, Gothenburg 41
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40, Exeter/Milligan 31
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Twin River 46
Cross County 56, Giltner 21
Diller-Odell 56, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 59
East Butler 59, Meridian 43
Freeman 50, Wilber-Clatonia 27
Gibbon 46, Amherst 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Madison 49
Johnson County Central 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Kearney Catholic 59, Aurora 34
Lexington 33, Cozad 30
Lincoln Northeast 62, Lincoln Southwest 46
Loomis 85, Alma 47
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Bertrand 58
McCool Junction 58, Osceola 47
Medicine Valley 66, Hi-Line 38
Nebraska City 61, Crete 53
Nebraska Lutheran 53, College View Academy 36
Norfolk 66, Lincoln High 64
Norfolk Catholic 60, Neligh-Oakdale 41
North Central 55, Ainsworth 52
Oakland-Craig 48, North Bend Central 46
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50, Weeping Water 46
Omaha Burke 78, Millard West 40
Omaha Concordia 54, Lincoln Christian 48
Omaha Roncalli 59, Omaha Skutt Catholic 56
Paxton 45, Wauneta-Palisade 36
Ralston 72, Plattsmouth 67, OT
Shelby/Rising City 61, Dorchester 29
Shelton 58, Wood River 57, OT
Southern Valley 57, Arapahoe 35
St. Mary's 82, Winside 33
Stuart 59, Valentine 44
Sutherland 54, Kimball 24
Sutton 53, Fairbury 39
Tri County Northeast 49, Wausa 36
Walthill 61, Homer 50
Waverly 60, Wahoo 58
West Holt 75, Boyd County 42
Wisner-Pilger 56, Pender 50
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Burwell 69, Fullerton 45
Humphrey St. Francis 82, Central Valley 70
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bayard 55, Leyton 24
Potter-Dix 73, Creek Valley 49
SPVA Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hershey 55, Chase County 35
North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Bridgeport 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 52, Central City 31
Aurora 38, Kearney Catholic 31
Battle Creek 52, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Beatrice 36, Hastings 30
Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 33
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Exeter/Milligan 30
Cambridge 37, Dundy County-Stratton 24
Clarkson/Leigh 65, Twin River 33
Columbus Scotus 64, Boone Central/Newman Grove 37
Cozad 44, Lexington 40
Crete 63, Nebraska City 35
Cross County 58, Giltner 9
Diller-Odell 47, Lawrence-Nelson 29
Dorchester 36, Shelby/Rising City 33
Fort Calhoun 41, Tekamah-Herman 32
Freeman 39, Wilber-Clatonia 29
Homer 81, Walthill 31
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Johnson County Central 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Cambridge 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Madison 24
Lincoln Christian 64, Omaha Concordia 32
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Archbishop Bergan 26
Loomis 55, Alma 52
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Bertrand 31
McCool Junction 47, Osceola 36
Medicine Valley 51, Hi-Line 44
Meridian 48, East Butler 45
Nebraska Lutheran 42, College View Academy 15
Norfolk Catholic 54, Neligh-Oakdale 41
North Bend Central 56, Oakland-Craig 39
North Central 54, Ainsworth 40
Omaha Burke 42, Millard West 37
Omaha Christian Academy 55, Boys Town 9
Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Omaha Mercy 31
Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Marian 46
Plainview 51, Bloomfield 44
Ralston 56, Plattsmouth 52
Raymond Central 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31
Sandhills Valley 47, Maxwell 38
Sandhills/Thedford 57, Hyannis 15
South Loup 50, Ansley-Litchfield 38
Southern Valley 50, Arapahoe 28
St. Mary's 56, Winside 33
Sutton 53, Fairbury 38
Tri County Northeast 45, Wausa 36
Valentine 32, Broken Bow 19
Valentine 32, Stuart 19
Wauneta-Palisade 65, Paxton 28
Waverly 48, Wahoo 46
Weeping Water 50, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 23
West Holt 44, Boyd County 34
Wisner-Pilger 40, Pender 36
Wood River 54, Shelton 35
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bayard 58, Garden County 25
South Platte 60, Leyton 15