Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL

    

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22

     Auburn def. Palmyra, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-6

     Beatrice def. Fairbury, 25-12, 25-16, 25-22

     Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 25-9, 25-19

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23

     Burwell def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-22, 13-25, 25-22

     Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13

     Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20

     Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21

     Cross County def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-8, 25-22

     David City def. Schuyler, 3-0

     Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12

     Fremont def. Grand Island, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10

     Garden County def. Paxton, 25-5, 25-14, 25-12

     Giltner def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-16, 26-28, 25-19, 25-14

     Hartington-Newcastle def. Osmond, 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7

     Hastings def. North Platte, 27-25, 25-20, 26-24

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

     Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-8, 25-0

     Hershey def. Southwest, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22

     Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 28-26, 25-11, 25-10

     Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-13, 28-26, 25-16

     Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15

     Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 18-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10

     Kenesaw def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Silver Lake, 25-13, 25-20, 25-8

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-19, 25-11, 25-11

     Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Pierce, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14

     Malcolm def. Yutan, 25-6, 25-20, 25-19

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20

     Mead def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-9, 25-11, 25-6

     Millard North def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-17, 25-16

     Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-15, 28-26

     North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

     Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 15-8

     Omaha Marian def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-10

     Platteview def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15

     Seward def. Columbus, 25-13, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20

     Summerland def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3-0

     Thayer Central def. Milford, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17, 29-27

     Valentine def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 15-9

     Wausa def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

 Arlington Triangular

     Guardian Angels def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-16

     Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 25-18, 25-22

 Axtell Triangular

     Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-17

     Southern Valley def. Axtell, 25-19, 25-22

     Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-14

 Blue Hill Triangular

     Blue Hill def. Shelton, 25-8, 25-11

     Blue Hill def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-7

     Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-20

 Broken Bow Triangular

     Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-22, 29-27

     Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-18

     Centura def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-18

 Cedar Bluffs Triangular

     Cedar Bluffs def. Pender, 25-17, 25-19

     Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-6, 25-19

     Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-16, 25-17

 Conestoga Triangular

     Conestoga def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18

     Raymond Central def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-12

     Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-22

 Cozad Triangular

     Maxwell def. Cozad, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19

     Sutherland def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-17

     Sutherland def. Maxwell, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19

 Dorchester Triangular

     Shelby/Rising City def. High Plains Community, 28-26, 25-15

     Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester, 25-22, 25-12

 East Butler Triangular

     Aquinas def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-11

     Aquinas def. Friend, 25-12, 25-9

     East Butler def. Friend, 25-23, 25-15

 Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular

     Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19

     Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-13

     Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-10

 Elm Creek Triangular

     Elm Creek def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-10, 25-17

     Elm Creek def. Loomis, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

     Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 28-26, 21-25, 25-16

 Fullerton Triangular

     Fullerton def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-22

     Fullerton def. Elba, 25-8, 25-11

 Gering Triangular

     Gering def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-3

     Sidney def. Gering, 25-21, 25-11

     Sidney def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-11

 Hartington Cedar Catholic Triangular

     O'Neill def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-17

     Wayne def. O'Neill, 25-18, 25-18

     Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15

 Hay Springs Triangular

     Leyton def. Hay Springs, 26-24, 25-27, 28-26

     Mitchell def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-15

 Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular

     Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 2-0

     Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20

     Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-7, 25-16

 Nebraska City Triangular

     Nebraska City def. Ralston, 27-29, 25-17, 25-15

     Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 14-24, 25-21

     Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-16

 Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 2-0

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-12, 25-16

 Overton Triangular

     Amherst def. Hi-Line, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23

     Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-19

     Overton def. Amherst, 25-15, 25-22

 Winside Triangular

     Walthill def. Santee, 25-21, 28-26

     Winside def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-5

     Winside def. Santee, 25-9, 25-13

 Wisner-Pilger Triangular

     Battle Creek def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-19

     Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-10, 25-13

     Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-10

 Wynot Triangular

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16

     Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-22

     Wynot def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-17, 25-21

