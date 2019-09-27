Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22
Auburn def. Palmyra, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-6
Beatrice def. Fairbury, 25-12, 25-16, 25-22
Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 25-9, 25-19
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23
Burwell def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-22, 13-25, 25-22
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20
Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
Cross County def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-8, 25-22
David City def. Schuyler, 3-0
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12
Fremont def. Grand Island, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10
Garden County def. Paxton, 25-5, 25-14, 25-12
Giltner def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-16, 26-28, 25-19, 25-14
Hartington-Newcastle def. Osmond, 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7
Hastings def. North Platte, 27-25, 25-20, 26-24
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-8, 25-0
Hershey def. Southwest, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22
Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 28-26, 25-11, 25-10
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-13, 28-26, 25-16
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 18-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10
Kenesaw def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22
Lawrence-Nelson def. Silver Lake, 25-13, 25-20, 25-8
Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-19, 25-11, 25-11
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Lutheran High Northeast def. Pierce, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14
Malcolm def. Yutan, 25-6, 25-20, 25-19
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20
Mead def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-9, 25-11, 25-6
Millard North def. Omaha Northwest, 25-9, 25-17, 25-16
Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-15, 28-26
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 15-8
Omaha Marian def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-10
Platteview def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15
Seward def. Columbus, 25-13, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20
Summerland def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3-0
Thayer Central def. Milford, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17, 29-27
Valentine def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 15-9
Wausa def. Creighton, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
Arlington Triangular
Guardian Angels def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-16
Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 25-18, 25-22
Axtell Triangular
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-17
Southern Valley def. Axtell, 25-19, 25-22
Southern Valley def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-14
Blue Hill Triangular
Blue Hill def. Shelton, 25-8, 25-11
Blue Hill def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-7
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-20
Broken Bow Triangular
Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-22, 29-27
Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-18
Centura def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-18
Cedar Bluffs Triangular
Cedar Bluffs def. Pender, 25-17, 25-19
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-6, 25-19
Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-16, 25-17
Conestoga Triangular
Conestoga def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18
Raymond Central def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-12
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-22
Cozad Triangular
Maxwell def. Cozad, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19
Sutherland def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-17
Sutherland def. Maxwell, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19
Dorchester Triangular
Shelby/Rising City def. High Plains Community, 28-26, 25-15
Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester, 25-22, 25-12
East Butler Triangular
Aquinas def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-11
Aquinas def. Friend, 25-12, 25-9
East Butler def. Friend, 25-23, 25-15
Elgin/Elgin Pope John Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-13
Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-10
Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-10, 25-17
Elm Creek def. Loomis, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 28-26, 21-25, 25-16
Fullerton Triangular
Fullerton def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-22
Fullerton def. Elba, 25-8, 25-11
Gering Triangular
Gering def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-3
Sidney def. Gering, 25-21, 25-11
Sidney def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-11
Hartington Cedar Catholic Triangular
O'Neill def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-17
Wayne def. O'Neill, 25-18, 25-18
Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15
Hay Springs Triangular
Leyton def. Hay Springs, 26-24, 25-27, 28-26
Mitchell def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-15
Lourdes Central Catholic Triangular
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 2-0
Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-7, 25-16
Nebraska City Triangular
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 27-29, 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 14-24, 25-21
Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-16
Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 2-0
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-12, 25-16
Overton Triangular
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-19
Overton def. Amherst, 25-15, 25-22
Winside Triangular
Walthill def. Santee, 25-21, 28-26
Winside def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-5
Winside def. Santee, 25-9, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger Triangular
Battle Creek def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-19
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-10, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-10
Wynot Triangular
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16
Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-13, 25-22
Wynot def. Wakefield-Allen, 25-17, 25-21