Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14
Alma def. Amherst, 3-2
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21
Bennington def. Blair, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Cedar Bluffs def. St. Edward, 26-24, 25-20, 25-10
Centura def. Loup City, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-9
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17
Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
Cross County def. Heartland, 11-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
Fairbury def. Crete, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25
Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-11, 25-13
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
Hastings def. Holdrege, 3-0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Lawrence-Nelson def. Shelton, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Howells/Dodge, 25-15, 13-25, 25-16, 26-28, 15-9
Mead def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-16, 25-4
Millard South def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-13, 25-7, 25-16
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-14, 25-18, 27-25
Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-8, 20-25, 12-25, 15-13
North Central def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Burke, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15
Ord def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16
Pierce def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16
Platteview def. Syracuse, 26-24, 25-16, 25-23
Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-21, 31-29
Ponca def. Homer, 25-9, 25-12, 25-13
Sidney def. Alliance, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18
Sutherland def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18
Wakefield-Allen def. Pender, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-22, 25-23, 25-9
Wausa def. Randolph, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-15, 25-19, 25-10
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 3-1
Auburn Triangular
Auburn def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-14
Auburn def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-14
Central City Triangular
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-18, 25-12
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-22
Central Valley Triangular
Central Valley def. Burwell, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18
Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-22
David City Triangular
Malcolm def. David City, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18
Milford def. David City, 2-0
Deshler Triangular
Deshler def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-22
Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-15, 26-24
Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-7, 25-10
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-15
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-21
Hi-Line Triangular
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-22
Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-19
Hi-Line def. Axtell, 25-20, 25-10
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Triangular
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. High Plains Community, 25-10, 25-11
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Clarkson/Leigh, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12
MUDECAS Tournament
Class A
Championship
Diller-Odell def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 26-24, 25-19
Third Place
Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 27-29, 25-12, 25-16
Fifth Place
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-17
Class B
Championship
Johnson County Central def. Palmyra, 25-21, 25-17
Third Place
Southern def. Sterling, 10-25, 25-18, 25-16
Fifth Place
Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24
Omaha Bryan Triangular
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 27-25, 25-15
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha South, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15
Omaha Nation Triangular
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 17-25, 25-11, 25-19
Walthill def. Santee, 25-21, 25-15
Southern Valley Triangular
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-10
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-9
Sutton Triangular
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-11, 27-25
Centennial def. Sutton, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19
Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-12