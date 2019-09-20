Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL

    

     Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14

     Alma def. Amherst, 3-2

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21

     Bennington def. Blair, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

     Cedar Bluffs def. St. Edward, 26-24, 25-20, 25-10

     Centura def. Loup City, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-9

     Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17

     Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18

     Cross County def. Heartland, 11-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14

     Fairbury def. Crete, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25

     Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-11, 25-13

     Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16

     Hastings def. Holdrege, 3-0

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Shelton, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Howells/Dodge, 25-15, 13-25, 25-16, 26-28, 15-9

     Mead def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-16, 25-4

     Millard South def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-13, 25-7, 25-16

     Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-14, 25-18, 27-25

     Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-8, 20-25, 12-25, 15-13

     North Central def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

     Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

     Omaha Westside def. Omaha Burke, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15

     Ord def. West Holt, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16

     Pierce def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16

     Platteview def. Syracuse, 26-24, 25-16, 25-23

     Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-21, 31-29

     Ponca def. Homer, 25-9, 25-12, 25-13

     Sidney def. Alliance, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18

     Sutherland def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18

     Wakefield-Allen def. Pender, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24

     Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-22, 25-23, 25-9

     Wausa def. Randolph, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21

     Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-15, 25-19, 25-10

     Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 3-1

 Auburn Triangular

     Auburn def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-14

     Auburn def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-14

 Central City Triangular

     Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-18, 25-12

     Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-22

 Central Valley Triangular

     Central Valley def. Burwell, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18

     Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17

     Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-22

 David City Triangular

     Malcolm def. David City, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11

     Malcolm def. Milford, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18

     Milford def. David City, 2-0

 Deshler Triangular

     Deshler def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-19

     Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-22

     Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-15, 26-24

 Elm Creek Triangular

     Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-7, 25-10

     Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-14, 25-15

     Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-21

 Hi-Line Triangular

     Axtell def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-22

     Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-19

     Hi-Line def. Axtell, 25-20, 25-10

 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Triangular

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. High Plains Community, 25-10, 25-11

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Clarkson/Leigh, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12

 MUDECAS Tournament

 Class A

 Championship

     Diller-Odell def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 26-24, 25-19

 Third Place

     Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 27-29, 25-12, 25-16

 Fifth Place

     Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-17

 Class B

 Championship

     Johnson County Central def. Palmyra, 25-21, 25-17

 Third Place

     Southern def. Sterling, 10-25, 25-18, 25-16

 Fifth Place

     Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24

 Omaha Bryan Triangular

     Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 27-25, 25-15

     Omaha Bryan def. Omaha South, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15

 Omaha Nation Triangular

     Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 17-25, 25-11, 25-19

     Walthill def. Santee, 25-21, 25-15

 Southern Valley Triangular

     Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-10

     Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-9

 Sutton Triangular

     Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-11, 27-25

     Centennial def. Sutton, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19

     Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-12

