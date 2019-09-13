Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL

    

     Amherst def. Ravenna, 27-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15

     Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 22-25, 15-5

     Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

     Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18

     Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

     Boyd County def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 27-25, 25-21

     Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-8, 25-11, 25-14

     Central Valley def. Elba, 25-6, 25-15, 25-1

     Chadron def. Gering, 25-15, 25-16, 25-8

     Cheyenne Central, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 28-26, 22-25, 20-25, 15-8

     Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 25-16, 30-28

     Cross County def. Friend, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9

     Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-4, 25-13

     Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21

     Elkhorn def. Blair, 3-0

     Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15

     Fillmore Central def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-7, 25-8

     Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-7, 25-9, 29-27

     Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21

     Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

     Hershey def. Lexington, 25-7, 11-25, 25-21, 25-13

     Johnson County Central def. Palmyra, 25-13, 17-25, 25-12, 25-19

     Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17

     Lawrence-Nelson def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

     Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23

     Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18

     Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-5, 25-13, 25-18

     McCook def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-16, 27-25

     Mead def. Osceola, 25-13, 25-2, 25-18

     Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 28-26, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-10

     Millard North def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

     Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

     Nebraska City Lourdes def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14

     Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-12, 25-11

     North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18

     North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16

     O'Neill def. Crofton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17

     Omaha Burke def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18

     Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 3-0

     Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

     Omaha Gross Catholic def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-19, 25-0

     Omaha Marian def. Omaha North, 3-0

     Overton def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10

     Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn South, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15

     Phillipsburg, Kan. def. Minden, 25-20, 11-25, 14-25, 29-27, 15-7

     Platteview def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13

     Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13

     Silver Lake def. Shelton, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-8

     South Loup def. Gothenburg, 15-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

     South Platte def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18

     South Sioux City def. Sioux City, West, Iowa, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18

     Southern Valley def. Southwest, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

     Sterling, Colo. def. Alliance, 3-0

     Stuart def. Creighton, 25-5, 25-13, 25-15

     Superior def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17

     Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15

     Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19

     Wahoo def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20

     Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 13-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 16-14

     Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14

     Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-6, 25-22, 25-12

 Adams Central Triangular

     Blue Hill def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-15

     Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-19, 25-18

     Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-15

 Bishop Neumann Triangular

     Bishop Neumann def. York, 17-25, 32-30, 25-23

     Bishop Neumann def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-13

     York def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-27, 25-17

 Burwell Triangular

     Burwell def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-17

     Fullerton def. Burwell, 29-27, 19-25, 25-18

     Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-11

 Cedar Bluffs Triangular

     Cedar Bluffs def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 17-25, 25-14

     Heartland Lutheran def. Nebraska Lutheran, 12-25, 25-15, 27-25

 Centura Triangular

     Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 25-23

     Centura def. Wood River, 25-19, 25-27, 25-13

     Ord def. Wood River, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21

 Dorchester Triangular

     Dorchester def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-21

     Giltner def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-19

     Giltner def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-11

 Falls City Triangular

     Falls City def. Sterling, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15

     Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16

 Garden County Triangular

     Garden County def. Paxton, 25-14, 25-13

     Garden County def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-10

     Minatare def. Paxton, 25-18, 26-24

 Malcolm Tournament

 Pool Play

 Pool 1

     Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-23

     Fairbury def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24

     Malcolm def. Milford, 25-23, 25-21

     Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-20

     Milford def. Fairbury, 25-22, 25-17

 Pool 2

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-21, 25-23

     Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17

     Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-17

     Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 25-9

     Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-16

 McCool Junction Triangular

     Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-10

     Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-19, 25-10

     Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-12, 25-11

 North Central Triangular

     Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-22, 27-25

     CWC def. North Central, 25-10, 25-11

 North Platte St. Patrick's Triangular

     Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-17, 25-20

     Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-11

     North Platte St. Patrick's def. Cozad, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16

 Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-13

     Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Yutan, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16

     Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-21, 25-13

 Osmond Triangular

     Osmond def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-12, 25-18

     Osmond def. Randolph, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18

 Plainview Tournament

     Battle Creek def. Madison, 25-13, 25-3

     West Holt def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-22

 Consolation

     Plainview def. Madison, 2-0

 Championship

     Battle Creek def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-11

 Potter-Dix Triangular

     Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-13, 25-17

     Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-10, 25-9

     Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-18, 20-25, 25-12

 Santee Triangular

     Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-13, 17-25, 25-20

     Spalding Academy def. Santee, 20-25, 25-19, 30-28

 Sutton Triangular

     Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sutton, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-10, 25-21

     Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-13

 Twin River Triangular

     Twin River def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-15

     West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-14

 Wakefield Tournament

 Pool Play

 Pool A

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield-Allen, 15-25, 25-13, 25-22

     Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 2-1

     Wakefield-Allen def. Pierce, 25-23, 25-22

 Pool B

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-23, 25-20

     Lutheran High Northeast def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-18, 25-11

     Ponca def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-19

     Ponca def. Homer, 25-16, 25-20

 Weeping Water Triangular

     Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-20, 25-14

     Southern def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-15

 Winnebago Triangular

     Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-21

     Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-19

