Thursday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Amherst def. Ravenna, 27-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 22-25, 15-5
Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Boyd County def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 27-25, 25-21
Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-8, 25-11, 25-14
Central Valley def. Elba, 25-6, 25-15, 25-1
Chadron def. Gering, 25-15, 25-16, 25-8
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 28-26, 22-25, 20-25, 15-8
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 25-16, 30-28
Cross County def. Friend, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-4, 25-13
Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21
Elkhorn def. Blair, 3-0
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15
Fillmore Central def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-7, 25-8
Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-7, 25-9, 29-27
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10
Hershey def. Lexington, 25-7, 11-25, 25-21, 25-13
Johnson County Central def. Palmyra, 25-13, 17-25, 25-12, 25-19
Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17
Lawrence-Nelson def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-5, 25-13, 25-18
McCook def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-16, 27-25
Mead def. Osceola, 25-13, 25-2, 25-18
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 28-26, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-10
Millard North def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14
Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-12, 25-11
North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18
North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16
O'Neill def. Crofton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Omaha Burke def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18
Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 3-0
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-19, 25-0
Omaha Marian def. Omaha North, 3-0
Overton def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10
Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn South, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15
Phillipsburg, Kan. def. Minden, 25-20, 11-25, 14-25, 29-27, 15-7
Platteview def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13
Silver Lake def. Shelton, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-8
South Loup def. Gothenburg, 15-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15
South Platte def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18
South Sioux City def. Sioux City, West, Iowa, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18
Southern Valley def. Southwest, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Sterling, Colo. def. Alliance, 3-0
Stuart def. Creighton, 25-5, 25-13, 25-15
Superior def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17
Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19
Wahoo def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 13-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 16-14
Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14
Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-6, 25-22, 25-12
Adams Central Triangular
Blue Hill def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-19, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-15
Bishop Neumann Triangular
Bishop Neumann def. York, 17-25, 32-30, 25-23
Bishop Neumann def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-13
York def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-27, 25-17
Burwell Triangular
Burwell def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-17
Fullerton def. Burwell, 29-27, 19-25, 25-18
Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-11
Cedar Bluffs Triangular
Cedar Bluffs def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 17-25, 25-14
Heartland Lutheran def. Nebraska Lutheran, 12-25, 25-15, 27-25
Centura Triangular
Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 25-23
Centura def. Wood River, 25-19, 25-27, 25-13
Ord def. Wood River, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21
Dorchester Triangular
Dorchester def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-21
Giltner def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-19
Giltner def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-11
Falls City Triangular
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16
Garden County Triangular
Garden County def. Paxton, 25-14, 25-13
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-10
Minatare def. Paxton, 25-18, 26-24
Malcolm Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-23
Fairbury def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-23, 25-21
Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-20
Milford def. Fairbury, 25-22, 25-17
Pool 2
Ashland-Greenwood def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-21, 25-23
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 25-9
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-16
McCool Junction Triangular
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-10
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-19, 25-10
Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-12, 25-11
North Central Triangular
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-22, 27-25
CWC def. North Central, 25-10, 25-11
North Platte St. Patrick's Triangular
Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-17, 25-20
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-11
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Cozad, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16
Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-13
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Yutan, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-21, 25-13
Osmond Triangular
Osmond def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-12, 25-18
Osmond def. Randolph, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18
Plainview Tournament
Battle Creek def. Madison, 25-13, 25-3
West Holt def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-22
Consolation
Plainview def. Madison, 2-0
Championship
Battle Creek def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-11
Potter-Dix Triangular
Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-13, 25-17
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-10, 25-9
Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-18, 20-25, 25-12
Santee Triangular
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-13, 17-25, 25-20
Spalding Academy def. Santee, 20-25, 25-19, 30-28
Sutton Triangular
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sutton, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-10, 25-21
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-13
Twin River Triangular
Twin River def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-15
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-14
Wakefield Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield-Allen, 15-25, 25-13, 25-22
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 2-1
Wakefield-Allen def. Pierce, 25-23, 25-22
Pool B
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-23, 25-20
Lutheran High Northeast def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-18, 25-11
Ponca def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-21, 25-19
Ponca def. Homer, 25-16, 25-20
Weeping Water Triangular
Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-20, 25-14
Southern def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-15
Winnebago Triangular
Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-21
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-19