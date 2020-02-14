Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 71, Ravenna 47

Alliance 78, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 38

Ansley-Litchfield 55, Loomis 48

Ashland-Greenwood 69, Nebraska City 44

Auburn 58, Lincoln Lutheran 38

Bridgeport 57, Morrill 32

Central Valley 64, Twin Loup 15

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Stanton 42

Crawford 44, Hay Springs 41

Creighton 56, Bloomfield 55

Crete 59, Platteview 48

Deshler 46, Red Cloud 2

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 47

Elmwood-Murdock 44, Mead 39

Falls City 65, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Fort Calhoun 71, Tekamah-Herman 38

Friend 61, Meridian 51

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 27

Grand Island Northwest 70, Boone Central/Newman Grove 53

Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Battle Creek 37

Hastings 52, Waverly 41

Heartland 48, Osceola 27

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Twin River 48

Johnson-Brock 52, Freeman 42

Lexington 71, Columbus 68

Lincoln Christian 58, Kearney Catholic 52

Madison 55, David City 44

McCook 74, Gering 64

Medicine Valley 52, Maxwell 50

Mitchell 88, Ogallala 85

Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 46

Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 36

Norris 61, Omaha Skutt Catholic 20

North Bend Central 81, Howells/Dodge 69

North Platte 67, Scottsbluff 53

North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Hershey 49

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Cedar Bluffs 40

Omaha Nation 80, Marty Indian, S.D. 68

Omaha Roncalli 64, Omaha Concordia 62

Osmond 65, Winside 13

Palmyra 80, Pawnee City 54

Parkview Christian 71, Lewiston 32

Paxton 56, Sutherland 24

Pierce 59, Guardian Angels 39

Ralston 47, Schuyler 33

Riverside 56, Spalding Academy 31

Sandhills/Thedford 50, Arthur County 37

Silver Lake 63, Giltner 23

Siouxland Christian, Iowa 59, Allen 46

Southern Valley 63, Dundy County-Stratton 57

Valentine 54, North Central 47

West Holt 61, St. Mary's 56

Wisner-Pilger 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55

Wood River 64, Minden 40

Yutan 73, Johnson County Central 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elba vs. Santee, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 52, Ravenna 24

Auburn 44, Lincoln Lutheran 35, OT

Bridgeport 65, Morrill 43

CWC 61, Burwell 18

Central City 33, Columbus Lakeview 28

Central Valley 42, Twin Loup 31

Clarkson/Leigh 48, Stanton 20

Cody-Kilgore 68, Bennett County, S.D. 64

Crawford 67, Hay Springs 45

Creighton 60, Bloomfield 55

Crete 59, Platteview 43

Crofton 62, Norfolk Catholic 44

David City 47, Madison 34

Deshler 51, Red Cloud 35

East Butler 40, Shelby/Rising City 37

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Mead 40

Freeman 34, Johnson-Brock 32

Gering 59, McCook 48

Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Hastings St. Cecilia 37

Grand Island Northwest 68, Boone Central/Newman Grove 40

Guardian Angels 42, Pierce 30

Hastings 50, Waverly 41

Heartland 48, Osceola 27

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 61, Falls City 45

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Twin River 34

Lewiston 35, Parkview Christian 18

Leyton 55, Garden County 32

Lincoln Christian 63, Kearney Catholic 42

Lincoln High 67, Lincoln Southeast 34

Lincoln Northeast 54, Omaha Marian 50

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, Boys Town 35

Loomis 39, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Marty Indian, S.D. 51, Omaha Nation 48

Maxwell 43, Medicine Valley 31

Meridian 47, Friend 8

Mullen 48, Sandhills Valley 20

Nebraska Christian 46, Palmer 36

Norris 61, Omaha Skutt Catholic 20

North Bend Central 56, Howells/Dodge 29

North Central 61, Valentine 17

North Platte 69, Scottsbluff 58

North Platte St. Patrick's 46, Hershey 42

Ogallala 59, Mitchell 38

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53, Cedar Bluffs 35

Omaha Mercy 41, Ashland-Greenwood 38

Omaha Roncalli 54, Bishop Neumann 29

Osmond 35, Winside 16

Pawnee City 41, Palmyra 36

Paxton 41, Sutherland 33

Ponca 46, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 37

Ralston 62, Schuyler 17

Riverside 27, Spalding Academy 23

Sedgwick County, Colo. 49, Potter-Dix 13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 86, South Sioux City 49

Silver Lake 56, Giltner 45

Southern Valley 47, Dundy County-Stratton 25

St. Mary's 55, West Holt 43

Summerland 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 41

Weeping Water 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 48

Wisner-Pilger 47, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39

Wood River 54, Minden 49

Yutan 55, Johnson County Central 24

