Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class C-1=

District C1-1=

Auburn 46, Fairbury 18

District C1-2=

Lincoln Christian 65, Malcolm 41

District C1-3=

Fort Calhoun 57, Boys Town 45

District C1-4=

Bishop Neumann 52, Ashland-Greenwood 43

District C1-5=

Aquinas 53, North Bend Central 52

District C1-6=

Wayne 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

District C1-7=

Battle Creek 40, Pierce 34

District C1-8=

Adams Central 56, St. Paul 42

District C1-9=

Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 39

District C1-10=

O'Neill 62, Broken Bow 54

District C1-11=

Chase County 50, Gothenburg 40

District C1-12=

Ogallala 64, Mitchell 53

Class C-2=

District C2-1=

Palmyra 64, Johnson County Central 52

District C2-2=

Centennial 55, Tri County 39

District C2-3=

Yutan 55, Oakland-Craig 39

District C2-4=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Ponca 43

District C2-5=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Wisner-Pilger 49

District C2-6=

Ainsworth 54, Creighton 49

District C2-7=

Twin River 78, Shelby/Rising City 73, OT

District C2-8=

Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Centura 46

District C2-9=

Sutton 73, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

District C2-10=

Amherst 54, Cambridge 48, OT

District C2-11=

Dundy County-Stratton 52, Sutherland 20

District C2-12=

Bridgeport 45, Kimball 43, OT

District D1-12=

Paxton 60, Wauneta-Palisade 53

Class D-1=

District D1-1=

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Southern 46

District D1-2=

East Butler 64, Omaha Christian Academy 41

District D1-3=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Howells/Dodge 46

District D1-4=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 73, Hartington-Newcastle 40

District D1-5=

Osmond 63, West Holt 37

District D1-6=

Fullerton 69, Heartland Lutheran 66, OT

District D1-7=

McCool Junction 43, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 27

District D1-8=

Axtell 52, Pleasanton 48

District D1-9=

Elm Creek 49, Southern Valley 44

District D1-10=

Anselmo-Merna 69, Burwell 53

District D1-11=

North Platte St. Patrick's 67, Maxwell 37

Class D-2=

District D2-1=

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Diller-Odell 23

District D2-2=

Johnson-Brock 61, Parkview Christian 37

District D2-3=

Exeter/Milligan 56, Osceola 39

District D2-4=

Randolph 54, Wynot 44

District D2-5=

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Bloomfield 27

District D2-6=

St. Mary's 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 31

District D2-7=

Giltner 25, Heartland Lutheran 23

District D2-8=

Deshler 31, Silver Lake 20

District D2-9=

Loomis 87, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62

Mullen 53, Wallace 37

District D2-11=

Hyannis 69, Leyton 48

District D2-12=

Sioux County 44, Crawford 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

District A-1=

Lincoln Pius X 45, Lincoln Northeast 43

District A-2=

Millard South 64, Omaha Northwest 49

District A-3=

Omaha Westside 45, Millard North 32

District A-4=

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln High 23

District A-5=

North Platte 53, Millard West 39

District A-6=

Papillion-LaVista 65, Papillion-LaVista South 53

District A-7=

Fremont 47, Lincoln Southwest 32

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 28, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 28, 2020

Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds to lead three players in double figures, and 23rd ranked Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 win over home-team Nebraska.  The Buckeyes won for the fourth time in five games while the Huskers lo…