Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class C-1=
District C1-1=
Auburn 46, Fairbury 18
District C1-2=
Lincoln Christian 65, Malcolm 41
District C1-3=
Fort Calhoun 57, Boys Town 45
District C1-4=
Bishop Neumann 52, Ashland-Greenwood 43
District C1-5=
Aquinas 53, North Bend Central 52
District C1-6=
Wayne 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
District C1-7=
Battle Creek 40, Pierce 34
District C1-8=
Adams Central 56, St. Paul 42
District C1-9=
Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 39
District C1-10=
O'Neill 62, Broken Bow 54
District C1-11=
Chase County 50, Gothenburg 40
District C1-12=
Ogallala 64, Mitchell 53
Class C-2=
District C2-1=
Palmyra 64, Johnson County Central 52
District C2-2=
Centennial 55, Tri County 39
District C2-3=
Yutan 55, Oakland-Craig 39
District C2-4=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Ponca 43
District C2-5=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Wisner-Pilger 49
District C2-6=
Ainsworth 54, Creighton 49
District C2-7=
Twin River 78, Shelby/Rising City 73, OT
District C2-8=
Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Centura 46
District C2-9=
Sutton 73, Doniphan-Trumbull 49
District C2-10=
Amherst 54, Cambridge 48, OT
District C2-11=
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Sutherland 20
District C2-12=
Bridgeport 45, Kimball 43, OT
District D1-12=
Paxton 60, Wauneta-Palisade 53
Class D-1=
District D1-1=
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Southern 46
District D1-2=
East Butler 64, Omaha Christian Academy 41
District D1-3=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Howells/Dodge 46
District D1-4=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 73, Hartington-Newcastle 40
District D1-5=
Osmond 63, West Holt 37
District D1-6=
Fullerton 69, Heartland Lutheran 66, OT
District D1-7=
McCool Junction 43, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 27
District D1-8=
Axtell 52, Pleasanton 48
District D1-9=
Elm Creek 49, Southern Valley 44
District D1-10=
Anselmo-Merna 69, Burwell 53
District D1-11=
North Platte St. Patrick's 67, Maxwell 37
Class D-2=
District D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Diller-Odell 23
District D2-2=
Johnson-Brock 61, Parkview Christian 37
District D2-3=
Exeter/Milligan 56, Osceola 39
District D2-4=
Randolph 54, Wynot 44
District D2-5=
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Bloomfield 27
District D2-6=
St. Mary's 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 31
District D2-7=
Giltner 25, Heartland Lutheran 23
District D2-8=
Deshler 31, Silver Lake 20
District D2-9=
Loomis 87, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62
Mullen 53, Wallace 37
District D2-11=
Hyannis 69, Leyton 48
District D2-12=
Sioux County 44, Crawford 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
District A-1=
Lincoln Pius X 45, Lincoln Northeast 43
District A-2=
Millard South 64, Omaha Northwest 49
District A-3=
Omaha Westside 45, Millard North 32
District A-4=
Lincoln East 66, Lincoln High 23
District A-5=
North Platte 53, Millard West 39
District A-6=
Papillion-LaVista 65, Papillion-LaVista South 53
District A-7=
Fremont 47, Lincoln Southwest 32