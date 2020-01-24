Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 47, North Central 36
Allen 55, Wausa 29
Amherst 55, Gibbon 53
Ansley-Litchfield 56, South Loup 54
Bertrand 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 29
Bloomfield 52, Plainview 36
Cambridge 71, Dundy County-Stratton 64
College View Academy 61, Nebraska Lutheran 58
Columbus Scotus 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 41
Cross County 55, Giltner 32
East Butler 62, Meridian 27
Elkhorn South 71, Omaha North 48
Exeter/Milligan 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50
Freeman 33, Wilber-Clatonia 28
Gothenburg 65, Broken Bow 51
Hi-Line 85, Medicine Valley 72
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 87, Madison 56
Hyannis 50, Sandhills/Thedford 42
Kearney Catholic 47, Aurora 43
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 63, Battle Creek 43
Lexington 65, Cozad 24
Lincoln Christian 59, Omaha Concordia 41
Lincoln Northeast 68, Lincoln Southwest 53
Loomis 58, Alma 37
McCool Junction 73, Osceola 48
Mullen 61, Cody-Kilgore 24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Weeping Water 35
Omaha Burke 54, Millard South 42
Omaha Nation 90, Homer 44
Osmond 85, Emerson-Hubbard 27
Paxton 52, Wauneta-Palisade 44
Sandhills Valley 64, Arthur County 53
Shelby/Rising City 72, Dorchester 26
Southern Valley 70, Arapahoe 28
Sutton 55, Fairbury 42
Twin River 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50
West Holt 45, Boyd County 42
Wisner-Pilger 64, Pender 18
Wood River 46, Shelton 44
Minuteman Activities Conference=
Bayard 64, Leyton 28
South Platte 65, Garden County 58
River Cities Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
South Sioux City 64, Omaha Gross Catholic 54
Semifinal=
Omaha Roncalli 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 51
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Beatrice 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crete vs. Nebraska City, ppd.
Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ppd.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan, ppd.
Yutan vs. Louisville, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 80, Central City 49
Arthur County 30, Sandhills Valley 29
Battle Creek 47, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37
Boone Central/Newman Grove 45, Columbus Scotus 33
Boyd County 39, West Holt 29
Boys Town 41, Omaha Christian Academy 36
Broken Bow 51, Gothenburg 45
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Exeter/Milligan 25
Cambridge 53, Dundy County-Stratton 43
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Twin River 25
Cozad 34, Lexington 32, OT
Cross County 54, Giltner 31
Elkhorn South 61, Omaha North 31
Fort Calhoun 46, Tekamah-Herman 38
Freeman 41, Wilber-Clatonia 22
Gibbon 54, Amherst 41
Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Centura 26
Hi-Line 59, Medicine Valley 37
Homer 52, Omaha Nation 33
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Madison 40
Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 32
Lincoln Christian 67, Omaha Concordia 36
Loomis 56, Alma 35
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Bertrand 31
McCool Junction 36, Osceola 32
Meridian 43, East Butler 31
Millard South 77, Omaha Burke 45
Millard West 55, Omaha Marian 37
Mullen 54, Cody-Kilgore 30
Nebraska Lutheran 39, College View Academy 34
North Central 53, Ainsworth 24
Pender 50, Wisner-Pilger 39
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hyannis 27
Shelby/Rising City 36, Dorchester 24
South Loup 52, Ansley-Litchfield 11
South Platte 55, Garden County 31
Southern Valley 43, Arapahoe 21
Stuart 40, Valentine 37
Sutton 31, Fairbury 23
Wauneta-Palisade 53, Paxton 40
Weeping Water 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47
Wood River 46, Shelton 32
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Fullerton 54, Palmer 35
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Burwell 22
Minuteman Activities Conference=
Bayard 58, Leyton 48
River Cities Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33
Omaha Roncalli 46, Ralston 34
Semifinal=
Beatrice 62, South Sioux City 42
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Gross Catholic 63, OT
SPVA Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Perkins County 38, Sutherland 30
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 39, Hershey 35
Chase County 55, North Platte St. Patrick's 53, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crete vs. Nebraska City, ppd.
Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ppd.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan, ppd.
Walthill vs. Ponca, ppd.
Wynot vs. Pierce, ppd.
Yutan vs. Louisville, ppd.