Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 47, North Central 36

Allen 55, Wausa 29

Amherst 55, Gibbon 53

Ansley-Litchfield 56, South Loup 54

Bertrand 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 29

Bloomfield 52, Plainview 36

Cambridge 71, Dundy County-Stratton 64

College View Academy 61, Nebraska Lutheran 58

Columbus Scotus 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 41

Cross County 55, Giltner 32

East Butler 62, Meridian 27

Elkhorn South 71, Omaha North 48

Exeter/Milligan 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50

Freeman 33, Wilber-Clatonia 28

Gothenburg 65, Broken Bow 51

Hi-Line 85, Medicine Valley 72

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 87, Madison 56

Hyannis 50, Sandhills/Thedford 42

Kearney Catholic 47, Aurora 43

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 63, Battle Creek 43

Lexington 65, Cozad 24

Lincoln Christian 59, Omaha Concordia 41

Lincoln Northeast 68, Lincoln Southwest 53

Loomis 58, Alma 37

McCool Junction 73, Osceola 48

Mullen 61, Cody-Kilgore 24

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Weeping Water 35

Omaha Burke 54, Millard South 42

Omaha Nation 90, Homer 44

Osmond 85, Emerson-Hubbard 27

Paxton 52, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Sandhills Valley 64, Arthur County 53

Shelby/Rising City 72, Dorchester 26

Southern Valley 70, Arapahoe 28

Sutton 55, Fairbury 42

Twin River 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50

West Holt 45, Boyd County 42

Wisner-Pilger 64, Pender 18

Wood River 46, Shelton 44

Minuteman Activities Conference=

Bayard 64, Leyton 28

South Platte 65, Garden County 58

River Cities Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

South Sioux City 64, Omaha Gross Catholic 54

Semifinal=

Omaha Roncalli 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 51

Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Beatrice 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crete vs. Nebraska City, ppd.

Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ppd.

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan, ppd.

Yutan vs. Louisville, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 80, Central City 49

Arthur County 30, Sandhills Valley 29

Battle Creek 47, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37

Boone Central/Newman Grove 45, Columbus Scotus 33

Boyd County 39, West Holt 29

Boys Town 41, Omaha Christian Academy 36

Broken Bow 51, Gothenburg 45

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Exeter/Milligan 25

Cambridge 53, Dundy County-Stratton 43

Clarkson/Leigh 58, Twin River 25

Cozad 34, Lexington 32, OT

Cross County 54, Giltner 31

Elkhorn South 61, Omaha North 31

Fort Calhoun 46, Tekamah-Herman 38

Freeman 41, Wilber-Clatonia 22

Gibbon 54, Amherst 41

Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Centura 26

Hi-Line 59, Medicine Valley 37

Homer 52, Omaha Nation 33

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Madison 40

Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 32

Lincoln Christian 67, Omaha Concordia 36

Loomis 56, Alma 35

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Bertrand 31

McCool Junction 36, Osceola 32

Meridian 43, East Butler 31

Millard South 77, Omaha Burke 45

Millard West 55, Omaha Marian 37

Mullen 54, Cody-Kilgore 30

Nebraska Lutheran 39, College View Academy 34

North Central 53, Ainsworth 24

Pender 50, Wisner-Pilger 39

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hyannis 27

Shelby/Rising City 36, Dorchester 24

South Loup 52, Ansley-Litchfield 11

South Platte 55, Garden County 31

Southern Valley 43, Arapahoe 21

Stuart 40, Valentine 37

Sutton 31, Fairbury 23

Wauneta-Palisade 53, Paxton 40

Weeping Water 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47

Wood River 46, Shelton 32

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Fullerton 54, Palmer 35

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Burwell 22

Minuteman Activities Conference=

Bayard 58, Leyton 48

River Cities Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33

Omaha Roncalli 46, Ralston 34

Semifinal=

Beatrice 62, South Sioux City 42

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Gross Catholic 63, OT

SPVA Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Perkins County 38, Sutherland 30

Semifinal=

Bridgeport 39, Hershey 35

Chase County 55, North Platte St. Patrick's 53, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crete vs. Nebraska City, ppd.

Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ppd.

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan, ppd.

Walthill vs. Ponca, ppd.

Wynot vs. Pierce, ppd.

Yutan vs. Louisville, ppd.

