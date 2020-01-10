Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Alma 51, Franklin 33
Amherst 58, Ansley-Litchfield 56
Arcadia-Loup City 48, Wood River 46
Auburn 56, Omaha Concordia 40
Battle Creek 62, Crofton 47
Beatrice 60, York 27
Bennington 38, Bishop Neumann 25
Boyd County 48, Stuart 25
Central City 60, Fillmore Central 53
Central Valley 54, Burwell 37
Chase County 65, Wray, Colo. 55
Douglas County West 46, Columbus Lakeview 45
East Butler 64, College View Academy 38
Edgemont, S.D. 43, Crawford 34
Fullerton 74, Nebraska Christian 41
Guardian Angels 64, Pender 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Sandy Creek 37
Hemingford 62, Garden County 49
High Plains Community 49, Hampton 34
Johnson County Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 34
Johnson-Brock 66, Pawnee City 31
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 77, Hartington Cedar Catholic 59
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Giltner 32
Lincoln Christian 59, Crete 44
Norris 47, Waverly 39
North Central 51, Summerland 44
Oelrichs, S.D. 72, Hay Springs 48
Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Ralston 60
Palmyra 55, Malcolm 44
Pierce 41, Aquinas 35
Ravenna 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 43
Sterling 53, Dorchester 38
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 69, Hi-Line 57
Sutton 68, Cross County 50
Wayne 78, Norfolk Catholic 57
Yutan 68, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26
CNOS Tournament(equals)
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 93, Omaha Nation 91
LeMars, Iowa 83, South Sioux City 54
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 85, Emerson-Hubbard 14
Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament(equals)
Hartington-Newcastle 59, Winside 19
Wynot 50, Bloomfield 36
Taco John's Invitational(equals)
Alliance 61, Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 47
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament(equals)
Osmond 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 25
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Ansley-Litchfield 39, Amherst 33
Aquinas 48, Pierce 40
Arcadia-Loup City 51, Wood River 47
Bennington 53, Bishop Neumann 25
Bertrand 64, Fort Morgan, Colo. 28
Boyd County 44, Stuart 35
Burwell 38, Central Valley 31
Chase County 59, Wray, Colo. 39
Columbus Lakeview 35, Douglas County West 23
Crawford 54, Edgemont, S.D. 28
Crete 55, Lincoln Christian 47
East Butler 61, College View Academy 24
Elba 24, Parkview Christian 18
Fairbury 53, Tri County 13
Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Sidney, Iowa 34
Fillmore Central 67, Central City 50
Franklin 42, Alma 33
Fullerton 52, Nebraska Christian 44
Hampton 34, High Plains Community 24
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Hastings St. Cecilia 68, Sandy Creek 12
Hemingford 38, Garden County 27
Hi-Line 35, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28
Johnson County Central 46, Wilber-Clatonia 34
Johnson-Brock 52, Pawnee City 30
Lawrence-Nelson 38, Giltner 12
Louisville 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36
Malcolm 50, Palmyra 15
Norris 59, Waverly 33
North Central 47, Summerland 42
Oelrichs, S.D. 63, Hay Springs 57
Ogallala 77, Bridgeport 42
Omaha Concordia 41, Auburn 37
Omaha Marian 58, Omaha Benson 39
Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Ralston 47
Ravenna 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 26
Southern 38, Friend 10
Sterling 44, Dorchester 19
Sutton 47, Cross County 36
Wakefield-Allen 81, Lutheran High Northeast 58
Weeping Water 61, Ashland-Greenwood 47
West Point-Beemer 45, Archbishop Bergan 32
Wisner-Pilger 44, Madison 18
York 43, Columbus Scotus 40
Yutan 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30
Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament(equals)
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Winside 34
Taco John's Invitational(equals)
Casper Natrona, Wyo. 72, Alliance 21
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament(equals)
Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Osmond 33