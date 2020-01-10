Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

     BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Alma 51, Franklin 33

     Amherst 58, Ansley-Litchfield 56

     Arcadia-Loup City 48, Wood River 46

     Auburn 56, Omaha Concordia 40

     Battle Creek 62, Crofton 47

     Beatrice 60, York 27

     Bennington 38, Bishop Neumann 25

     Boyd County 48, Stuart 25

     Central City 60, Fillmore Central 53

     Central Valley 54, Burwell 37

     Chase County 65, Wray, Colo. 55

     Douglas County West 46, Columbus Lakeview 45

     East Butler 64, College View Academy 38

     Edgemont, S.D. 43, Crawford 34

     Fullerton 74, Nebraska Christian 41

     Guardian Angels 64, Pender 41

     Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Sandy Creek 37

     Hemingford 62, Garden County 49

     High Plains Community 49, Hampton 34

     Johnson County Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 34

     Johnson-Brock 66, Pawnee City 31

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 77, Hartington Cedar Catholic 59

     Lawrence-Nelson 46, Giltner 32

     Lincoln Christian 59, Crete 44

     Norris 47, Waverly 39

     North Central 51, Summerland 44

     Oelrichs, S.D. 72, Hay Springs 48

     Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Ralston 60

     Palmyra 55, Malcolm 44

     Pierce 41, Aquinas 35

     Ravenna 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 43

     Sterling 53, Dorchester 38

     Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 69, Hi-Line 57

     Sutton 68, Cross County 50

     Wayne 78, Norfolk Catholic 57

     Yutan 68, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26

     CNOS Tournament(equals)

     Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 93, Omaha Nation 91

     LeMars, Iowa 83, South Sioux City 54

     Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 85, Emerson-Hubbard 14

     Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Hartington-Newcastle 59, Winside 19

     Wynot 50, Bloomfield 36

     Taco John's Invitational(equals)

     Alliance 61, Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 47

     Wausa Post Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Osmond 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 25

    

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Ansley-Litchfield 39, Amherst 33

     Aquinas 48, Pierce 40

     Arcadia-Loup City 51, Wood River 47

     Bennington 53, Bishop Neumann 25

     Bertrand 64, Fort Morgan, Colo. 28

     Boyd County 44, Stuart 35

     Burwell 38, Central Valley 31

     Chase County 59, Wray, Colo. 39

     Columbus Lakeview 35, Douglas County West 23

     Crawford 54, Edgemont, S.D. 28

     Crete 55, Lincoln Christian 47

     East Butler 61, College View Academy 24

     Elba 24, Parkview Christian 18

     Fairbury 53, Tri County 13

     Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Sidney, Iowa 34

     Fillmore Central 67, Central City 50

     Franklin 42, Alma 33

     Fullerton 52, Nebraska Christian 44

     Hampton 34, High Plains Community 24

     Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

     Hastings St. Cecilia 68, Sandy Creek 12

     Hemingford 38, Garden County 27

     Hi-Line 35, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28

     Johnson County Central 46, Wilber-Clatonia 34

     Johnson-Brock 52, Pawnee City 30

     Lawrence-Nelson 38, Giltner 12

     Louisville 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36

     Malcolm 50, Palmyra 15

     Norris 59, Waverly 33

     North Central 47, Summerland 42

     Oelrichs, S.D. 63, Hay Springs 57

     Ogallala 77, Bridgeport 42

     Omaha Concordia 41, Auburn 37

     Omaha Marian 58, Omaha Benson 39

     Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Ralston 47

     Ravenna 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 26

     Southern 38, Friend 10

     Sterling 44, Dorchester 19

     Sutton 47, Cross County 36

     Wakefield-Allen 81, Lutheran High Northeast 58

     Weeping Water 61, Ashland-Greenwood 47

     West Point-Beemer 45, Archbishop Bergan 32

     Wisner-Pilger 44, Madison 18

     York 43, Columbus Scotus 40

     Yutan 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30

     Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Hartington-Newcastle 50, Winside 34

     Taco John's Invitational(equals)

     Casper Natrona, Wyo. 72, Alliance 21

     Wausa Post Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Osmond 33

