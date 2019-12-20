Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Arapahoe 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 51

     Arcadia-Loup City 64, Amherst 46

     Axtell 51, Ansley-Litchfield 45

     Bishop Neumann 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 27

     Brady 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 66

     Cozad 69, Cambridge 51

     Crofton 66, Niobrara/Verdigre 56

     Elm Creek 64, Minden 51

     Emerson-Hubbard 50, Winside 36

     Exeter/Milligan 54, Nebraska Lutheran 45

     Gibbon 39, Ravenna 38

     Hitchcock County 65, Medicine Valley 17

     Homer 58, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 47

     Humphrey St. Francis 70, Summerland 7

     Hyannis 43, Crawford 28

     Logan View 69, Tekamah-Herman 43

     North Platte St. Patrick's 72, Gothenburg 49

     Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 44

     Omaha Christian Academy 70, Cedar Bluffs 24

     Omaha Westside 64, Gretna 41

     Osceola 52, Dorchester 33

     Palmyra 56, Weeping Water 37

     Paxton 72, South Platte 48

     Perkins County 67, Garden County 63

     Randolph 45, Bloomfield 36

     Riverside 48, CWC 36

     Sutherland 53, Wallace 46

     Tri County 53, Johnson-Brock 44

     Lakota Nation Invitational(equals)

     Makosica Bracket(equals)

     Quarterfinal(equals)

     Crow Creek, S.D. 64, Omaha Nation 61

     Red Cloud 58, Todd County, S.D. 48

     Paha Sapa Bracket(equals)

     Consolation Quarterfinal(equals)

     Lower Brule, S.D. 83, Santee 33

     Lusk Jamboree(equals)

     Lusk, Wyo. 71, Sioux County 47

    

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Arcadia-Loup City 47, Amherst 25

     Axtell 38, Ansley-Litchfield 31

     Bloomfield 49, Randolph 21

     CWC 75, Riverside 11

     Cambridge 42, Cozad 27

     Crawford 67, Hyannis 31

     Crofton 61, Niobrara/Verdigre 20

     Dorchester 50, Osceola 20

     Exeter/Milligan 62, Nebraska Lutheran 33

     Garden County 47, Perkins County 30

     Gibbon 43, Ravenna 42

     Gothenburg 53, North Platte St. Patrick's 43

     Guardian Angels 68, Winnebago 40

     Hitchcock County 62, Medicine Valley 26

     Homer 67, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 63

     Johnson-Brock 66, Tri County 42

     Maywood-Hayes Center 76, Brady 30

     Minden 54, Elm Creek 44

     Norfolk Catholic 52, Lutheran High Northeast 34

     Norris 61, Bishop Neumann 42

     Oakland-Craig 54, Wisner-Pilger 18

     Ponca 53, Vermillion, S.D. 44

     South Platte 54, Paxton 13

     South Sioux City 64, Omaha Mercy 44

     Summerland 60, Humphrey St. Francis 54

     Tekamah-Herman 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

     Wallace 36, Sutherland 32

     Weeping Water 64, Palmyra 18

     Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Arapahoe 22

     Cougar Classic Tournament(equals)

     Omaha Gross Catholic 48, Blair 40

     Platteview 49, Omaha Duchesne Academy 37

     Lakota Nation Invitational(equals)

     Makosica Bracket(equals)

     Quarterfinal(equals)

     Red Cloud 51, Custer, S.D. 16

     Paha Sapa Bracket(equals)

     Consolation Quarterfinal(equals)

     Lower Brule, S.D. 68, Santee 51

     Omaha Nation 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 46

     Lusk Jamboree(equals)

     Lusk, Wyo. 42, Sioux County 31

     Nike Tournament(equals)

     Dan Wiley(equals)

     Christian, Calif. 60, Omaha Westside 58

     Kirk Pointer(equals)

     Omaha Northwest 83, Tempe, Ariz. 32

     Mike Desper(equals)

     Fremont 72, Chandler, Ariz. 56

