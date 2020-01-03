Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Auburn 57, Milford 34

     Battle Creek 62, Twin River 31

     Beatrice 57, Kearney Catholic 40

     Bishop Neumann 56, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

     Crete 47, Waverly 26

     Falls City 50, Ashland-Greenwood 44

     Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Fillmore Central 33

     Wahoo 53, Yutan 50

     Wilber-Clatonia 42, Thayer Central 39

     GNAC Tournament(equals)

     Columbus 62, North Platte 59

     Hastings 71, Gering 36

     Scottsbluff 69, McCook 44

     HAC Tournament(equals)

     Fifth Place(equals)

     Kearney 41, Grand Island 29

     Seventh Place(equals)

     Lincoln Northeast 72, Lincoln Southwest 69

     Maxwell Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     South Loup 63, Brady 50

     Consolation(equals)

     Maxwell 59, Sandhills Valley 50

     Metro Tournament(equals)

     Consolation(equals)

     Gretna 64, Omaha Benson 39

     Omaha Burke 67, Omaha Bryan 64

     Semifinal(equals)

     Millard North 77, Papillion-LaVista South 66

     Omaha Creighton Prep 61, Omaha Central 55

     Paxton Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Garden County 45, Maywood-Hayes Center 23

     Paxton 62, Mullen 28

     Ravenna Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Consolation(equals)

     Centura 74, Overton 29

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Ashland-Greenwood 52, Falls City 36

     Auburn 40, Milford 37

     Battle Creek 66, Twin River 32

     Crete 47, Waverly 26

     Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Fillmore Central 44

     Omaha Gross Catholic 51, Bishop Neumann 37

     Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Omaha Duchesne Academy 46

     Thayer Central 46, Wilber-Clatonia 19

     Wahoo 53, Yutan 50

     GNAC Tournament(equals)

     Columbus 47, McCook 36

     North Platte 47, Hastings 33

     Scottsbluff 52, Gering 48

     Maxwell Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     South Loup 46, Maxwell 32

     Consolation(equals)

     Brady 35, Sandhills Valley 26

     Metro Tournament(equals)

     Consolation(equals)

     Bellevue West 65, Omaha Bryan 24

     Papillion-LaVista South 53, Elkhorn South 44

     Semifinal(equals)

     Millard South 53, Millard North 43

     Omaha Westside 66, Papillion-LaVista 56

     Paxton Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Garden County 20

     Mullen 51, Paxton 8

     Ravenna Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Ravenna 44, Overton 31

