Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Auburn 57, Milford 34
Battle Creek 62, Twin River 31
Beatrice 57, Kearney Catholic 40
Bishop Neumann 56, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Crete 47, Waverly 26
Falls City 50, Ashland-Greenwood 44
Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Fillmore Central 33
Wahoo 53, Yutan 50
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Thayer Central 39
GNAC Tournament(equals)
Columbus 62, North Platte 59
Hastings 71, Gering 36
Scottsbluff 69, McCook 44
HAC Tournament(equals)
Fifth Place(equals)
Kearney 41, Grand Island 29
Seventh Place(equals)
Lincoln Northeast 72, Lincoln Southwest 69
Maxwell Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
South Loup 63, Brady 50
Consolation(equals)
Maxwell 59, Sandhills Valley 50
Metro Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Gretna 64, Omaha Benson 39
Omaha Burke 67, Omaha Bryan 64
Semifinal(equals)
Millard North 77, Papillion-LaVista South 66
Omaha Creighton Prep 61, Omaha Central 55
Paxton Holiday Tournament(equals)
Garden County 45, Maywood-Hayes Center 23
Paxton 62, Mullen 28
Ravenna Holiday Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Centura 74, Overton 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Ashland-Greenwood 52, Falls City 36
Auburn 40, Milford 37
Battle Creek 66, Twin River 32
Crete 47, Waverly 26
Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Fillmore Central 44
Omaha Gross Catholic 51, Bishop Neumann 37
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Omaha Duchesne Academy 46
Thayer Central 46, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Wahoo 53, Yutan 50
GNAC Tournament(equals)
Columbus 47, McCook 36
North Platte 47, Hastings 33
Scottsbluff 52, Gering 48
Maxwell Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
South Loup 46, Maxwell 32
Consolation(equals)
Brady 35, Sandhills Valley 26
Metro Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Bellevue West 65, Omaha Bryan 24
Papillion-LaVista South 53, Elkhorn South 44
Semifinal(equals)
Millard South 53, Millard North 43
Omaha Westside 66, Papillion-LaVista 56
Paxton Holiday Tournament(equals)
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Garden County 20
Mullen 51, Paxton 8
Ravenna Holiday Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Ravenna 44, Overton 31