Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Anselmo-Merna 55, Stapleton 21

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 90, Walthill 52

     Beatrice 42, Crete 31

     Bennington 71, Omaha Concordia 50

     Blue Hill 58, Superior 53

     Boone Central/Newman Grove 60, Central City 48

     Centennial 46, Sandy Creek 29

     Clarkson/Leigh 65, Winside 10

     College View Academy 45, Lewiston 43

     Crofton 71, Boyd County 45

     East Butler 54, Osceola 25

     Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Ralston 50

     Falls City Sacred Heart 78, Doniphan West, Kan. 30

     Fullerton 77, Central Valley 47

     Guardian Angels 49, Wynot 38

     Harvard 54, Franklin 27

     Humphrey St. Francis 86, Riverside 33

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Howells/Dodge 45

     Johnson County Central 47, Syracuse 24

     Lincoln North Star 69, Lincoln High 58

     Lincoln Pius X 56, Omaha North 54

     Lutheran High Northeast 36, Pender 31

     Mitchell 56, Gering 55

     Nebraska City 60, Louisville 49

     North Bend Central 61, West Point-Beemer 25

     North Central 62, CWC 41

     North Platte St. Patrick's 89, Maxwell 50

     Omaha Central 55, Gretna 50

     Omaha Nation 64, Winnebago 57

     Omaha Roncalli 68, Boys Town 43

     Peetz, Colo. 49, Leyton 26

     Ponca 60, Randolph 37

     Shelton 76, Wilcox-Hildreth 28

     Southern Valley 65, Gothenburg 50

     St. Paul 45, Wood River 30

     Wallace 51, Sandhills/Thedford 40

     Waverly 52, York 26

     Wilber-Clatonia 46, Raymond Central 28

     Gillette Tournament(equals)

     Scottsbluff 62, Campbell County, Wyo. 60

     Goodland Tournament(equals)

     Yuma, Ariz. 52, McCook 37

    

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Anselmo-Merna 67, Sandhills Valley 31

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 84, Walthill 18

     Bennington 70, Omaha Concordia 32

     Boone Central/Newman Grove 48, Central City 44

     CWC 46, North Central 42

     Centennial 48, Sandy Creek 17

     Clarkson/Leigh 56, Winside 15

     Crete 42, Beatrice 32

     Crofton 54, Boyd County 14

     East Butler 60, Osceola 17

     Exeter/Milligan 43, Dorchester 13

     Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Doniphan West, Kan. 39

     Franklin 35, Harvard 28

     Fullerton 51, Central Valley 26

     Gering 53, Mitchell 48

     Guardian Angels 48, Wynot 39

     Humphrey St. Francis 88, Riverside 18

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Howells/Dodge 56

     Lewiston 39, College View Academy 31

     Leyton 49, Peetz, Colo. 21

     Lincoln Pius X 69, Omaha North 30

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Cedar Bluffs 24

     Louisville 49, Nebraska City 31

     Millard West 63, Omaha South 18

     North Bend Central 53, West Point-Beemer 43

     North Platte St. Patrick's 59, Maxwell 48

     Omaha Central 66, Gretna 64, OT

     Omaha Marian 58, Omaha Bryan 16

     Omaha Roncalli 70, Conestoga 30

     Ord 29, Ravenna 27

     Pender 51, Lutheran High Northeast 44

     Platteview 43, Omaha Mercy 28

     Ponca 78, Randolph 17

     Shelton 32, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

     St. Paul 59, Wood River 24

     Superior 49, Blue Hill 19

     Syracuse 66, Johnson County Central 25

     Wallace 59, Sandhills/Thedford 38

     Waverly 52, York 26

     Wilber-Clatonia 46, Raymond Central 28

     Winnebago 78, Omaha Nation 60

     Gillette Tournament(equals)

     Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Scottsbluff 46

     Goodland Tournament(equals)

     McCook 46, Yuma, Ariz. 32

