Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Anselmo-Merna 55, Stapleton 21
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 90, Walthill 52
Beatrice 42, Crete 31
Bennington 71, Omaha Concordia 50
Blue Hill 58, Superior 53
Boone Central/Newman Grove 60, Central City 48
Centennial 46, Sandy Creek 29
Clarkson/Leigh 65, Winside 10
College View Academy 45, Lewiston 43
Crofton 71, Boyd County 45
East Butler 54, Osceola 25
Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Ralston 50
Falls City Sacred Heart 78, Doniphan West, Kan. 30
Fullerton 77, Central Valley 47
Guardian Angels 49, Wynot 38
Harvard 54, Franklin 27
Humphrey St. Francis 86, Riverside 33
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Howells/Dodge 45
Johnson County Central 47, Syracuse 24
Lincoln North Star 69, Lincoln High 58
Lincoln Pius X 56, Omaha North 54
Lutheran High Northeast 36, Pender 31
Mitchell 56, Gering 55
Nebraska City 60, Louisville 49
North Bend Central 61, West Point-Beemer 25
North Central 62, CWC 41
North Platte St. Patrick's 89, Maxwell 50
Omaha Central 55, Gretna 50
Omaha Nation 64, Winnebago 57
Omaha Roncalli 68, Boys Town 43
Peetz, Colo. 49, Leyton 26
Ponca 60, Randolph 37
Shelton 76, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Southern Valley 65, Gothenburg 50
St. Paul 45, Wood River 30
Wallace 51, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Waverly 52, York 26
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Raymond Central 28
Gillette Tournament(equals)
Scottsbluff 62, Campbell County, Wyo. 60
Goodland Tournament(equals)
Yuma, Ariz. 52, McCook 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Anselmo-Merna 67, Sandhills Valley 31
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 84, Walthill 18
Bennington 70, Omaha Concordia 32
Boone Central/Newman Grove 48, Central City 44
CWC 46, North Central 42
Centennial 48, Sandy Creek 17
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Winside 15
Crete 42, Beatrice 32
Crofton 54, Boyd County 14
East Butler 60, Osceola 17
Exeter/Milligan 43, Dorchester 13
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Doniphan West, Kan. 39
Franklin 35, Harvard 28
Fullerton 51, Central Valley 26
Gering 53, Mitchell 48
Guardian Angels 48, Wynot 39
Humphrey St. Francis 88, Riverside 18
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Howells/Dodge 56
Lewiston 39, College View Academy 31
Leyton 49, Peetz, Colo. 21
Lincoln Pius X 69, Omaha North 30
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Cedar Bluffs 24
Louisville 49, Nebraska City 31
Millard West 63, Omaha South 18
North Bend Central 53, West Point-Beemer 43
North Platte St. Patrick's 59, Maxwell 48
Omaha Central 66, Gretna 64, OT
Omaha Marian 58, Omaha Bryan 16
Omaha Roncalli 70, Conestoga 30
Ord 29, Ravenna 27
Pender 51, Lutheran High Northeast 44
Platteview 43, Omaha Mercy 28
Ponca 78, Randolph 17
Shelton 32, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
St. Paul 59, Wood River 24
Superior 49, Blue Hill 19
Syracuse 66, Johnson County Central 25
Wallace 59, Sandhills/Thedford 38
Waverly 52, York 26
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Raymond Central 28
Winnebago 78, Omaha Nation 60
Gillette Tournament(equals)
Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Scottsbluff 46
Goodland Tournament(equals)
McCook 46, Yuma, Ariz. 32