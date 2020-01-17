Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Allen 82, Santee 56
Alma 62, Hi-Line 51
Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45
Aurora 64, Beatrice 50
Battle Creek 66, Lutheran High Northeast 59
Bayard 53, Sioux County 50
Bellevue East 61, Omaha Bryan 43
Bellevue West 74, Lincoln Pius X 56
Bennington 59, Waverly 51
Central Valley 49, Anselmo-Merna 31
Centura 74, Shelton 43
Chase County 62, Perkins County 26
College View Academy 54, Hampton 31
Cozad 50, Gothenburg 46
Crawford 53, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 48
Dakota Valley, S.D. 92, Hartington Cedar Catholic 66
East Butler 65, Dorchester 29
Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 54
Elm Creek 63, Axtell 56
Fairbury 40, Wilber-Clatonia 34
Gretna 73, Grand Island 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Minden 40
Heartland 57, Fillmore Central 51
Heartland Lutheran 41, St. Edward 22
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 77, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Kearney Catholic 74, Broken Bow 31
Lincoln Southwest 83, Fremont 45
Maryville, Mo. 70, Falls City 53
Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 48
Millard South 56, Omaha Creighton Prep 55
Mitchell 55, Torrington, Wyo. 36
Nebraska Christian 64, Spalding Academy 17
Nebraska Lutheran 41, High Plains Community 26
Norris 70, Ralston 35
North Bend Central 55, Wayne 53, OT
O'Neill 64, Ainsworth 55
Omaha Burke 60, Omaha Northwest 59
Omaha Central 65, Lincoln East 49
Omaha Christian Academy 50, Cornerstone Christian 39
Omaha Nation 84, Pender 51
Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Blair 33
Omaha South 73, Elkhorn South 39
Ord 51, Burwell 50
Osceola 57, Friend 31
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha North 51
Paxton 69, Creek Valley 32
Pleasanton 59, Amherst 48
Ravenna 68, Central City 53
Riverside 82, Arcadia-Loup City 53
Sandhills Valley 40, Sandhills/Thedford 39
Schuyler 48, West Point-Beemer 32
St. Mary's 63, Ewing 50
Sutton 57, Wood River 25
Twin River 43, Cross County 29
Wahoo 68, Platteview 61
Wallace 60, South Platte 22
West Holt 49, North Central 27
MUDECAS Tournament(equals)
A Division(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Tri County 44
Palmyra 63, Parkview Christian 47
B Division(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Diller-Odell 46, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43
Southern 55, Exeter/Milligan 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Anselmo-Merna 42, Central Valley 27
Arcadia-Loup City 54, Riverside 12
Battle Creek 56, Lutheran High Northeast 34
Bellevue East 51, Omaha Bryan 25
Bennington 65, Waverly 25
Blair 55, Omaha Skutt Catholic 51
Broken Bow 56, Kearney Catholic 30
Centura 54, Shelton 22
Crawford 63, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 10
Crofton 54, West Central, S.D. 51
Cross County 46, Twin River 29
Dorchester 41, East Butler 37
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Medicine Valley 34
Elkhorn South def. Omaha South, forfeit
Elm Creek 45, Axtell 23
Fairbury 41, Wilber-Clatonia 10
Fillmore Central 54, Heartland 25
Fullerton 65, Palmer 58
Gothenburg 38, Cozad 32
Gretna 56, Grand Island 40
Guardian Angels 54, Archbishop Bergan 42
Hampton 59, College View Academy 43
Hastings St. Cecilia 66, Minden 26
Heartland Lutheran 45, St. Edward 34
Hi-Line 59, Alma 56
High Plains Community 38, Nebraska Lutheran 26
Homer 48, Hartington-Newcastle 36
Humphrey St. Francis 57, Pierce 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Neligh-Oakdale 15
Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20
Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 47
Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 43
Lincoln Southwest 42, Fremont 40
Maryville, Mo. 66, Falls City 35
Mead 65, Boys Town 35
Millard South 73, Omaha Marian 38
Millard West 58, Omaha Benson 41
Nebraska Christian 66, Spalding Academy 18
North Bend Central 65, Wayne 30
North Central 60, West Holt 17
O'Neill 50, Ainsworth 35
Omaha Mercy 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 43
Omaha Northwest 85, Omaha Burke 83
Omaha Roncalli 61, Plattsmouth 48
Ord 54, Burwell 47
Osceola 40, Friend 23
Papillion-LaVista 51, Millard North 49
Paxton 50, Creek Valley 33
Pleasanton 64, Amherst 19
Ravenna 66, Central City 36
Sandhills Valley 49, Sandhills/Thedford 37
Sioux County 44, Bayard 41
South Platte 50, Wallace 41
South Sioux City 68, Ralston 41, OT
Summerland 41, St. Mary's 30
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 36, Ansley-Litchfield 24
Sutton 46, Wood River 39
Torrington, Wyo. 56, Mitchell 50
Wahoo 47, Platteview 31
Weeping Water 58, Fort Calhoun 23
West Point-Beemer 52, Schuyler 17
Winside 46, Walthill 30
MUDECAS Tournament(equals)
A Division(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Sterling 46
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Diller-Odell 25
B Division(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Johnson County Central 36
Southern 30, Pawnee City 24