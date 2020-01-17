Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

     BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Allen 82, Santee 56

     Alma 62, Hi-Line 51

     Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45

     Aurora 64, Beatrice 50

     Battle Creek 66, Lutheran High Northeast 59

     Bayard 53, Sioux County 50

     Bellevue East 61, Omaha Bryan 43

     Bellevue West 74, Lincoln Pius X 56

     Bennington 59, Waverly 51

     Central Valley 49, Anselmo-Merna 31

     Centura 74, Shelton 43

     Chase County 62, Perkins County 26

     College View Academy 54, Hampton 31

     Cozad 50, Gothenburg 46

     Crawford 53, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 48

     Dakota Valley, S.D. 92, Hartington Cedar Catholic 66

     East Butler 65, Dorchester 29

     Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 54

     Elm Creek 63, Axtell 56

     Fairbury 40, Wilber-Clatonia 34

     Gretna 73, Grand Island 41

     Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Minden 40

     Heartland 57, Fillmore Central 51

     Heartland Lutheran 41, St. Edward 22

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 77, Neligh-Oakdale 35

     Kearney Catholic 74, Broken Bow 31

     Lincoln Southwest 83, Fremont 45

     Maryville, Mo. 70, Falls City 53

     Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 48

     Millard South 56, Omaha Creighton Prep 55

     Mitchell 55, Torrington, Wyo. 36

     Nebraska Christian 64, Spalding Academy 17

     Nebraska Lutheran 41, High Plains Community 26

     Norris 70, Ralston 35

     North Bend Central 55, Wayne 53, OT

     O'Neill 64, Ainsworth 55

     Omaha Burke 60, Omaha Northwest 59

     Omaha Central 65, Lincoln East 49

     Omaha Christian Academy 50, Cornerstone Christian 39

     Omaha Nation 84, Pender 51

     Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Blair 33

     Omaha South 73, Elkhorn South 39

     Ord 51, Burwell 50

     Osceola 57, Friend 31

     Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha North 51

     Paxton 69, Creek Valley 32

     Pleasanton 59, Amherst 48

     Ravenna 68, Central City 53

     Riverside 82, Arcadia-Loup City 53

     Sandhills Valley 40, Sandhills/Thedford 39

     Schuyler 48, West Point-Beemer 32

     St. Mary's 63, Ewing 50

     Sutton 57, Wood River 25

     Twin River 43, Cross County 29

     Wahoo 68, Platteview 61

     Wallace 60, South Platte 22

     West Holt 49, North Central 27

     MUDECAS Tournament(equals)

     A Division(equals)

     Semifinal(equals)

     Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Tri County 44

     Palmyra 63, Parkview Christian 47

     B Division(equals)

     Semifinal(equals)

     Diller-Odell 46, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43

     Southern 55, Exeter/Milligan 48

    

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Anselmo-Merna 42, Central Valley 27

     Arcadia-Loup City 54, Riverside 12

     Battle Creek 56, Lutheran High Northeast 34

     Bellevue East 51, Omaha Bryan 25

     Bennington 65, Waverly 25

     Blair 55, Omaha Skutt Catholic 51

     Broken Bow 56, Kearney Catholic 30

     Centura 54, Shelton 22

     Crawford 63, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 10

     Crofton 54, West Central, S.D. 51

     Cross County 46, Twin River 29

     Dorchester 41, East Butler 37

     Dundy County-Stratton 54, Medicine Valley 34

     Elkhorn South def. Omaha South, forfeit

     Elm Creek 45, Axtell 23

     Fairbury 41, Wilber-Clatonia 10

     Fillmore Central 54, Heartland 25

     Fullerton 65, Palmer 58

     Gothenburg 38, Cozad 32

     Gretna 56, Grand Island 40

     Guardian Angels 54, Archbishop Bergan 42

     Hampton 59, College View Academy 43

     Hastings St. Cecilia 66, Minden 26

     Heartland Lutheran 45, St. Edward 34

     Hi-Line 59, Alma 56

     High Plains Community 38, Nebraska Lutheran 26

     Homer 48, Hartington-Newcastle 36

     Humphrey St. Francis 57, Pierce 37

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54, Neligh-Oakdale 15

     Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 20

     Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 47

     Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 43

     Lincoln Southwest 42, Fremont 40

     Maryville, Mo. 66, Falls City 35

     Mead 65, Boys Town 35

     Millard South 73, Omaha Marian 38

     Millard West 58, Omaha Benson 41

     Nebraska Christian 66, Spalding Academy 18

     North Bend Central 65, Wayne 30

     North Central 60, West Holt 17

     O'Neill 50, Ainsworth 35

     Omaha Mercy 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 43

     Omaha Northwest 85, Omaha Burke 83

     Omaha Roncalli 61, Plattsmouth 48

     Ord 54, Burwell 47

     Osceola 40, Friend 23

     Papillion-LaVista 51, Millard North 49

     Paxton 50, Creek Valley 33

     Pleasanton 64, Amherst 19

     Ravenna 66, Central City 36

     Sandhills Valley 49, Sandhills/Thedford 37

     Sioux County 44, Bayard 41

     South Platte 50, Wallace 41

     South Sioux City 68, Ralston 41, OT

     Summerland 41, St. Mary's 30

     Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 36, Ansley-Litchfield 24

     Sutton 46, Wood River 39

     Torrington, Wyo. 56, Mitchell 50

     Wahoo 47, Platteview 31

     Weeping Water 58, Fort Calhoun 23

     West Point-Beemer 52, Schuyler 17

     Winside 46, Walthill 30

     MUDECAS Tournament(equals)

     A Division(equals)

     Semifinal(equals)

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Sterling 46

     Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Diller-Odell 25

     B Division(equals)

     Semifinal(equals)

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Johnson County Central 36

     Southern 30, Pawnee City 24

