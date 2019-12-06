Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

 BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Adams Central 57, Aurora 34

     Alma 51, Bertrand 44

     Amherst 74, Ravenna 68, 2OT

     Anselmo-Merna 53, Paxton 50, OT

     Arcadia-Loup City 46, Broken Bow 33

     Arlington 49, West Point-Beemer 46

     Axtell 48, Pleasanton 47

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Omaha Nation 49

     Bennington 68, Wahoo 53

     Bloomfield 56, Wynot 32

     Blue Hill 75, Kenesaw 65

     Boys Town 58, Omaha Concordia 55

     Cambridge 56, Hitchcock County 52, 2OT

     Centennial 67, David City 44

     Central Valley 68, Palmer 39

     Chase County 51, Cozad 38

     Conestoga 68, Louisville 67

     Crete 67, Columbus Lakeview 19

     Cross County 53, McCool Junction 8

     Deshler 52, Exeter/Milligan 28

     Diller-Odell 42, Pawnee City 34

     Douglas County West 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31, OT

     Elkhorn Mount Michael 52, Omaha Skutt Catholic 32

     Elm Creek 62, Shelton 31

     Elwood 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

     Freeman 56, Palmyra 34

     Fullerton 76, Burwell 64

     Harlan, Iowa 73, Blair 46

     Harvard 52, Giltner 36

     Hastings 62, Seward 21

     Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Columbus Scotus 32

     Heartland Lutheran 48, Spalding Academy 36

     Hershey 69, Perkins County 40

     Howells/Dodge 50, Pierce 47

     Johnson-Brock 68, Sidney, Iowa 56

     Lewiston 62, Friend 55

     Lexington 73, Gothenburg 54

     Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Oakland-Craig 38

     Medicine Valley 50, Southwest 26

     Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 51

     Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Stuart 34

     North Bend Central 62, Twin River 42

     North Central 51, Boyd County 42

     O'Neill 61, Valentine 50

     Omaha Christian Academy 59, College View Academy 49

     Osceola 60, St. Edward 26

     Overton 75, Arapahoe 30

     Plainview 51, Winside 17

     Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 36

     Ponca 72, Hartington-Newcastle 57

     Ralston 63, York 53

     Republic County, Kan. 52, Thayer Central 23

     Riverside 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 28

     Sandy Creek 50, Wood River 44

     Schuyler 53, Madison 26

     Sioux County 44, Crawford 36

     South Platte 55, Arthur County 39

     Southern Valley 63, Minden 39

     St. Paul 51, Gibbon 40

     Sutherland 48, Mullen 42

     Wakefield 61, Pender 25

     Wallace 53, Wauneta-Palisade 49

     Walthill 109, Santee 38

     Wilber-Clatonia 43, Tri County 30

     Winnebago 54, Homer 52

     Wisner-Pilger 56, Lutheran High Northeast 47

     Fremont/NE/Westside/Bellevue West Classic(equals)

     Bellevue West 82, Fremont 38

     Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln Northeast 61

     GICC Tournament(equals)

     Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Lincoln Lutheran 49

     Omaha Gross Catholic 85, Norfolk Catholic 69

     HAC/Metro Challenge(equals)

     Millard North 84, Lincoln High 40

     Papillion-LaVista South 66, Grand Island 15

     Lincoln East Early Bird Classic(equals)

     Pod 1(equals)

     Elkhorn South 65, Norfolk 61

     Lincoln Southeast 70, Lincoln East 52

     Pod 2(equals)

     Kearney 60, Papillion-LaVista 55

     Lincoln North Star 68, Bellevue East 57

     Lincoln Southwest Early Bird Tournament(equals)

     Lincoln Pius X 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 56

     Lincoln Southwest 44, Millard West 27

     Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament(equals)

     Parkview Christian 62, Nebraska City Lourdes 56

     Yutan 63, Elmwood-Murdock 41

     OPS Jamboree(equals)

     Omaha Benson 88, Grand Island Northwest 60

     Omaha Burke 48, Gretna 38

     Omaha Central 76, Millard South 56

     Omaha North 70, Omaha Bryan 66

     Western Conference Tournament(equals)

     Alliance 53, Chadron 37

     North Platte 72, Mitchell 62

     Scottsbluff 69, Sidney 28

     Sterling, Colo. 73, Gering 45

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Anselmo-Merna 55, Paxton 11, OT

     Arlington 43, West Point-Beemer 37

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 21

     Bennington 68, Wahoo 53

     Bertrand 56, Alma 7

     Blue Hill 58, Kenesaw 25

     Broken Bow 61, Arcadia-Loup City 44

     Centennial 67, David City 44

     Crete 64, Columbus Lakeview 34

     Crofton 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40

     Cross County 53, McCool Junction 8

     Diller-Odell 42, Pawnee City 38

     Douglas County West 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31

     East Butler 70, Cedar Bluffs 34

     Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Riverside 12

     Elm Creek 61, Shelton 18

     Exeter/Milligan 55, Deshler 43

     Freeman 56, Palmyra 34

     Giltner 35, Harvard 21

     Gothenburg 53, Lexington 51

     Hastings St. Cecilia 59, Columbus Scotus 21

     Heartland Lutheran 45, Spalding Academy 16

     Hershey 46, Perkins County 29

     Hitchcock County 76, Cambridge 42

     Lewiston 24, Friend 16

     Louisville 55, Conestoga 38

     Lutheran High Northeast 43, Wisner-Pilger 28

     Madison 27, Schuyler 19

     Minden 46, Southern Valley 40

     Mullen 46, Sutherland 32

     North Bend Central 62, Twin River 18

     North Central 37, Boyd County 22

     O'Neill 59, Valentine 36

     Oakland-Craig 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

     Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 18

     Omaha Mercy 43, Blair 42

     Omaha Skutt Catholic 50, Bishop Neumann 38

     Overton 44, Arapahoe 22

     Palmer 42, Central Valley 35

     Pender 66, Wakefield-Allen 52

     Pierce 43, Howells/Dodge 39

     Platteview 64, Fort Calhoun 15

     Pleasanton 48, Axtell 47

     Ponca 54, Hartington-Newcastle 27

     Ravenna 50, Amherst 37

     Santee 73, Walthill 38

     Seward 46, Hastings 33

     South Platte 67, Arthur County 30

     Southwest 31, Medicine Valley 29

     St. Edward 43, Osceola 39

     St. Paul 56, Gibbon 44

     Stuart 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 29

     Summerland 55, Neligh-Oakdale 26

     Sutton 45, Superior 33

     Thayer Central 39, Republic County, Kan. 32

     Wallace 36, Wauneta-Palisade 34

     Wilber-Clatonia 34, Tri County 31

     Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Elwood 44

     Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Hi-Line 44

     Winnebago 50, Homer 43

     Winside 35, Plainview 31

     Wood River 44, Sandy Creek 28

     Wynot 67, Bloomfield 27

     York 62, Ralston 48

     Fremont/NE/Westside/Bellevue West Classic(equals)

     Fremont 70, Bellevue West 23

     Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln Northeast 45

     GICC Tournament(equals)

     Grand Island Central Catholic 30, Lincoln Lutheran 28

     Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Norfolk Catholic 0

     HAC/Metro Challenge(equals)

     Papillion-LaVista South 66, Grand Island 15

     Lincoln East Early Bird Classic(equals)

     Pod 1(equals)

     Lincoln East 67, Lincoln Southeast 14

     Norfolk 40, Elkhorn South 38

     Pod 2(equals)

     Bellevue East 43, Lincoln North Star 42

     Papillion-LaVista 67, Kearney 30

     Lincoln Southwest Early Bird Tournament(equals)

     Lincoln Pius X 74, Omaha Marian 27

     Lincoln Southwest 44, Millard West 27

     Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament(equals)

     Yutan 35, Elmwood-Murdock 21

     OPS Jamboree(equals)

     Grand Island Northwest 54, Gretna 49

     Omaha Benson 52, Omaha Central 49

     Omaha Bryan 46, Omaha South 35

     Omaha Burke 79, Omaha North 36

     Tournament(equals)

     Nebraska City Lourdes 48, Omaha Duchesne Academy 19

     Western Conference Tournament(equals)

     Chadron 62, Gering 45

     North Platte 72, Sterling, Colo. 36

     Scottsbluff 63, Alliance 23

     Sidney 50, Mitchell 11

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 6, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 6, 2019

Two Nebraska football players suspended from the team in August now face a 2½-year suspension from the university for allegedly violating the school's sexual misconduct policies, according to an investigative report obtained by ESPN's "Outside the Lines."  ESPN posted a story online yesterda…

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Georgia Tech

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Georgia Tech

Michael Devoe scored 26 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 5, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 5, 2019

Michael Devoe scored 26 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.  Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets seized control.  Teammate Moses Wrig…

Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten Conference

Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten Conference

Nebraska volleyball’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, and Nicklin Hames were named to the All-Big Ten First Team today, while Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team member.