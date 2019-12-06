Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 57, Aurora 34
Alma 51, Bertrand 44
Amherst 74, Ravenna 68, 2OT
Anselmo-Merna 53, Paxton 50, OT
Arcadia-Loup City 46, Broken Bow 33
Arlington 49, West Point-Beemer 46
Axtell 48, Pleasanton 47
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Omaha Nation 49
Bennington 68, Wahoo 53
Bloomfield 56, Wynot 32
Blue Hill 75, Kenesaw 65
Boys Town 58, Omaha Concordia 55
Cambridge 56, Hitchcock County 52, 2OT
Centennial 67, David City 44
Central Valley 68, Palmer 39
Chase County 51, Cozad 38
Conestoga 68, Louisville 67
Crete 67, Columbus Lakeview 19
Cross County 53, McCool Junction 8
Deshler 52, Exeter/Milligan 28
Diller-Odell 42, Pawnee City 34
Douglas County West 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31, OT
Elkhorn Mount Michael 52, Omaha Skutt Catholic 32
Elm Creek 62, Shelton 31
Elwood 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Freeman 56, Palmyra 34
Fullerton 76, Burwell 64
Harlan, Iowa 73, Blair 46
Harvard 52, Giltner 36
Hastings 62, Seward 21
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Columbus Scotus 32
Heartland Lutheran 48, Spalding Academy 36
Hershey 69, Perkins County 40
Howells/Dodge 50, Pierce 47
Johnson-Brock 68, Sidney, Iowa 56
Lewiston 62, Friend 55
Lexington 73, Gothenburg 54
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 47, Oakland-Craig 38
Medicine Valley 50, Southwest 26
Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 51
Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Stuart 34
North Bend Central 62, Twin River 42
North Central 51, Boyd County 42
O'Neill 61, Valentine 50
Omaha Christian Academy 59, College View Academy 49
Osceola 60, St. Edward 26
Overton 75, Arapahoe 30
Plainview 51, Winside 17
Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 36
Ponca 72, Hartington-Newcastle 57
Ralston 63, York 53
Republic County, Kan. 52, Thayer Central 23
Riverside 53, Elgin Public/Pope John 28
Sandy Creek 50, Wood River 44
Schuyler 53, Madison 26
Sioux County 44, Crawford 36
South Platte 55, Arthur County 39
Southern Valley 63, Minden 39
St. Paul 51, Gibbon 40
Sutherland 48, Mullen 42
Wakefield 61, Pender 25
Wallace 53, Wauneta-Palisade 49
Walthill 109, Santee 38
Wilber-Clatonia 43, Tri County 30
Winnebago 54, Homer 52
Wisner-Pilger 56, Lutheran High Northeast 47
Fremont/NE/Westside/Bellevue West Classic(equals)
Bellevue West 82, Fremont 38
Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln Northeast 61
GICC Tournament(equals)
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Lincoln Lutheran 49
Omaha Gross Catholic 85, Norfolk Catholic 69
HAC/Metro Challenge(equals)
Millard North 84, Lincoln High 40
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Grand Island 15
Lincoln East Early Bird Classic(equals)
Pod 1(equals)
Elkhorn South 65, Norfolk 61
Lincoln Southeast 70, Lincoln East 52
Pod 2(equals)
Kearney 60, Papillion-LaVista 55
Lincoln North Star 68, Bellevue East 57
Lincoln Southwest Early Bird Tournament(equals)
Lincoln Pius X 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 56
Lincoln Southwest 44, Millard West 27
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament(equals)
Parkview Christian 62, Nebraska City Lourdes 56
Yutan 63, Elmwood-Murdock 41
OPS Jamboree(equals)
Omaha Benson 88, Grand Island Northwest 60
Omaha Burke 48, Gretna 38
Omaha Central 76, Millard South 56
Omaha North 70, Omaha Bryan 66
Western Conference Tournament(equals)
Alliance 53, Chadron 37
North Platte 72, Mitchell 62
Scottsbluff 69, Sidney 28
Sterling, Colo. 73, Gering 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Anselmo-Merna 55, Paxton 11, OT
Arlington 43, West Point-Beemer 37
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 21
Bennington 68, Wahoo 53
Bertrand 56, Alma 7
Blue Hill 58, Kenesaw 25
Broken Bow 61, Arcadia-Loup City 43
Centennial 67, David City 44
Crete 64, Columbus Lakeview 34
Crofton 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40
Cross County 53, McCool Junction 8
Diller-Odell 42, Pawnee City 38
Douglas County West 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31
East Butler 70, Cedar Bluffs 34
Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Riverside 12
Elm Creek 61, Shelton 18
Exeter/Milligan 55, Deshler 43
Freeman 56, Palmyra 34
Giltner 35, Harvard 21
Gothenburg 53, Lexington 51
Hastings St. Cecilia 59, Columbus Scotus 21
Heartland Lutheran 45, Spalding Academy 16
Hershey 46, Perkins County 29
Hitchcock County 76, Cambridge 42
Lewiston 24, Friend 16
Louisville 55, Conestoga 38
Lutheran High Northeast 43, Wisner-Pilger 28
Madison 27, Schuyler 19
Minden 46, Southern Valley 40
Mullen 46, Sutherland 32
North Bend Central 62, Twin River 18
North Central 37, Boyd County 22
O'Neill 59, Valentine 36
Oakland-Craig 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 18
Omaha Mercy 43, Blair 42
Omaha Skutt Catholic 50, Bishop Neumann 38
Overton 44, Arapahoe 22
Palmer 42, Central Valley 35
Pender 66, Wakefield-Allen 52
Pierce 43, Howells/Dodge 39
Platteview 64, Fort Calhoun 15
Pleasanton 48, Axtell 47
Ponca 54, Hartington-Newcastle 27
Ravenna 50, Amherst 37
Santee 73, Walthill 38
Seward 46, Hastings 33
South Platte 67, Arthur County 30
Southwest 31, Medicine Valley 29
St. Edward 43, Osceola 39
St. Paul 56, Gibbon 44
Stuart 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 29
Summerland 55, Neligh-Oakdale 26
Sutton 45, Superior 33
Thayer Central 39, Republic County, Kan. 32
Wallace 36, Wauneta-Palisade 34
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Tri County 31
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Elwood 44
Winnebago 50, Homer 43
Winside 35, Plainview 31
Wood River 44, Sandy Creek 28
Wynot 67, Bloomfield 27
York 62, Ralston 48
Fremont/NE/Westside/Bellevue West Classic(equals)
Fremont 70, Bellevue West 23
Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln Northeast 45
GICC Tournament(equals)
Grand Island Central Catholic 30, Lincoln Lutheran 28
Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Norfolk Catholic 0
HAC/Metro Challenge(equals)
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Grand Island 15
Lincoln East Early Bird Classic(equals)
Pod 1(equals)
Lincoln East 67, Lincoln Southeast 14
Norfolk 40, Elkhorn South 38
Pod 2(equals)
Bellevue East 43, Lincoln North Star 42
Papillion-LaVista 67, Kearney 30
Lincoln Southwest Early Bird Tournament(equals)
Lincoln Pius X 74, Omaha Marian 27
Lincoln Southwest 44, Millard West 27
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament(equals)
Yutan 35, Elmwood-Murdock 21
OPS Jamboree(equals)
Grand Island Northwest 54, Gretna 49
Omaha Benson 52, Omaha Central 49
Omaha Bryan 46, Omaha South 35
Omaha Burke 79, Omaha North 36
Tournament(equals)
Nebraska City Lourdes 48, Omaha Duchesne Academy 19
Western Conference Tournament(equals)
Chadron 62, Gering 45
North Platte 72, Sterling, Colo. 36
Scottsbluff 63, Alliance 23
Sidney 50, Mitchell 11