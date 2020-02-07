Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 65, Twin Loup 32

Brady 70, Sandhills Valley 55

Central Valley 59, St. Edward 25

Douglas County West 79, Schuyler 56

Fullerton 75, Osceola 50

Garden County 70, Arthur County 40

Heartland Lutheran 38, Palmer 36

Nebraska City 57, Raymond Central 45

Nebraska Lutheran 52, Dorchester 43

Parkview Christian 80, College View Academy 68

Wauneta-Palisade 52, Medicine Valley 38

ECNC Tournament=

Consolation=

Conestoga 63, Mead 49

Johnson County Central 49, Elmwood-Murdock 44

Semifinal=

Auburn 47, Palmyra 35

Yutan 45, Freeman 23

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 52, Wakefield 38

Osmond 50, Allen 40

Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 44

Winnebago 78, Homer 45

Niobrara Valley Conference=

Semifinal=

St. Mary's 56, Elkhorn Valley 41

West Holt 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 31

Pioneer Conference=

Semifinal=

Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Nebraska City Lourdes 34

Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 37

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Semifinal=

Centennial 53, Heartland 35

Sutton 48, Wilber-Clatonia 36

Western Trails Conference=

Bridgeport 81, Bayard 40

Kimball 47, Gordon/Rushville 30

Morrill 58, Hemingford 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 56, Kearney Catholic 41

Anselmo-Merna 45, Twin Loup 30

Archbishop Bergan 50, Fort Calhoun 33

Arthur County 44, Garden County 33

Central Valley 41, St. Edward 25

Columbus Scotus 25, Aquinas 17

Dorchester 34, Nebraska Lutheran 29

Douglas County West 70, Schuyler 12

Fullerton 58, Osceola 14

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ashland-Greenwood 39

Nebraska City 58, Raymond Central 34

Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Plattsmouth 34

Omaha Roncalli 45, Omaha Mercy 39

Palmer 51, Heartland Lutheran 25

Wauneta-Palisade 44, Medicine Valley 34

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46

Clarkson/Leigh 44, Tekamah-Herman 41

Howells/Dodge 41, Stanton 30

Wisner-Pilger 38, Scribner-Snyder 37

Semifinal=

North Bend Central 65, Pender 39

Oakland-Craig 42, West Point-Beemer 38

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Loomis 64, Elm Creek 46

Pleasanton 56, Overton 42

Louplatte Conference=

Semifinal=

Ord 59, Central City 40

St. Paul 50, Wood River 23

Mid State Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

O'Neill 48, Boone Central 40

Semifinal=

Crofton 66, Battle Creek 39

Norfolk Catholic 54, Guardian Angels 47

Niobrara Valley Conference=

Semifinal=

CWC 42, Summerland 31

North Central 48, Boyd County 37

Pioneer Conference=

Semifinal=

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Diller-Odell 19

Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Sterling 46

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Semifinal=

Milford 38, Centennial 35

Superior 50, Sutton 35

Twin Valley Conference=

Consolation=

Deshler 47, Red Cloud 20

Franklin 40, Kenesaw 27

Semifinal=

Lawrence-Nelson 42, Shelton 29

Silver Lake 37, Blue Hill 27

Western Trails Conference=

Bayard 60, Kimball 41

Mitchell 53, Hemingford 31

Morrill 52, Gordon/Rushville 40

