Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 65, Twin Loup 32
Brady 70, Sandhills Valley 55
Central Valley 59, St. Edward 25
Douglas County West 79, Schuyler 56
Fullerton 75, Osceola 50
Garden County 70, Arthur County 40
Heartland Lutheran 38, Palmer 36
Nebraska City 57, Raymond Central 45
Nebraska Lutheran 52, Dorchester 43
Parkview Christian 80, College View Academy 68
Wauneta-Palisade 52, Medicine Valley 38
ECNC Tournament=
Consolation=
Conestoga 63, Mead 49
Johnson County Central 49, Elmwood-Murdock 44
Semifinal=
Auburn 47, Palmyra 35
Yutan 45, Freeman 23
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 52, Wakefield 38
Osmond 50, Allen 40
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 44
Winnebago 78, Homer 45
Niobrara Valley Conference=
Semifinal=
St. Mary's 56, Elkhorn Valley 41
West Holt 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 31
Pioneer Conference=
Semifinal=
Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Nebraska City Lourdes 34
Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 37
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Semifinal=
Centennial 53, Heartland 35
Sutton 48, Wilber-Clatonia 36
Western Trails Conference=
Bridgeport 81, Bayard 40
Kimball 47, Gordon/Rushville 30
Morrill 58, Hemingford 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 56, Kearney Catholic 41
Anselmo-Merna 45, Twin Loup 30
Archbishop Bergan 50, Fort Calhoun 33
Arthur County 44, Garden County 33
Central Valley 41, St. Edward 25
Columbus Scotus 25, Aquinas 17
Dorchester 34, Nebraska Lutheran 29
Douglas County West 70, Schuyler 12
Fullerton 58, Osceola 14
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ashland-Greenwood 39
Nebraska City 58, Raymond Central 34
Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Plattsmouth 34
Omaha Roncalli 45, Omaha Mercy 39
Palmer 51, Heartland Lutheran 25
Wauneta-Palisade 44, Medicine Valley 34
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46
Clarkson/Leigh 44, Tekamah-Herman 41
Howells/Dodge 41, Stanton 30
Wisner-Pilger 38, Scribner-Snyder 37
Semifinal=
North Bend Central 65, Pender 39
Oakland-Craig 42, West Point-Beemer 38
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Loomis 64, Elm Creek 46
Pleasanton 56, Overton 42
Louplatte Conference=
Semifinal=
Ord 59, Central City 40
St. Paul 50, Wood River 23
Mid State Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
O'Neill 48, Boone Central 40
Semifinal=
Crofton 66, Battle Creek 39
Norfolk Catholic 54, Guardian Angels 47
Niobrara Valley Conference=
Semifinal=
CWC 42, Summerland 31
North Central 48, Boyd County 37
Pioneer Conference=
Semifinal=
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Diller-Odell 19
Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Sterling 46
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Semifinal=
Milford 38, Centennial 35
Superior 50, Sutton 35
Twin Valley Conference=
Consolation=
Deshler 47, Red Cloud 20
Franklin 40, Kenesaw 27
Semifinal=
Lawrence-Nelson 42, Shelton 29
Silver Lake 37, Blue Hill 27
Western Trails Conference=
Bayard 60, Kimball 41
Mitchell 53, Hemingford 31
Morrill 52, Gordon/Rushville 40