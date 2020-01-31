Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 27

Amherst 76, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52

Bridgeport 89, Creek Valley 46

Central City 62, David City 57

Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 37

Deshler 53, Kenesaw 29

Diller-Odell 51, Lawrence-Nelson 28

Doniphan-Trumbull 45, Ord 25

Elkhorn Mount Michael 87, South Sioux City 41

Ewing 47, Wausa 44

Falls City Sacred Heart 41, Johnson-Brock 30

Fullerton 68, Centura 57

Garden County 59, South Platte 47

Gering 56, Bayard 50

Hartington-Newcastle 70, Winside 12

Harvard 56, Elba 19

Heartland 69, Friend 30

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 49

Johnson County Central 69, Conestoga 60

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Wakefield 36

Loomis 66, Axtell 62

Louisville 45, Weeping Water 44

Mead 58, Guardian Angels 52

Minatare 41, Potter-Dix 38

North Bend Central 52, Wisner-Pilger 42

Osmond 69, Niobrara/Verdigre 31

Palmyra 47, Elmwood-Murdock 40

Pierce 55, Crofton 31

Ponca 60, Wynot 43

Randolph 47, Plainview 39

Riverside 81, Palmer 48

Sedgwick County, Colo. 53, Perkins County 37

Sioux County 50, Hay Springs 44

St. Mary's 62, Stuart 46

Sutton 37, Sandy Creek 36

Wayne 60, West Point-Beemer 49

West Holt 57, O'Neill 50

Wood River 54, Nebraska Christian 46

Yutan 52, Malcolm 22

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Aquinas 41, Columbus Scotus 37

Bishop Neumann 58, Archbishop Bergan 26

Central Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Adams Central 52, Aurora 41

Grand Island Northwest 75, Lexington 58

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cross County 47, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45

Shelby/Rising City 72, McCool Junction 42

Dakota Oyate Challenge=

First Round=

Omaha Nation 79, Lower Brule, S.D. 70

Eastern Midlands Conference=

Semifinal=

Bennington 44, Elkhorn 43

Norris 45, Waverly 35

MNAC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Mullen 62, Hyannis 26

South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 32

Nebraska Frontier Conference=

Consolation Semifinal=

College View Academy 44, Cedar Bluffs 40

Semifinal=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 57, Omaha Christian Academy 19

Parkview Christian 69, Cornerstone Christian 44

Southwest Conference=

Fifth Place=

Cozad 60, Gothenburg 54

Seventh Place=

Broken Bow 43, Valentine 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Winnebago vs. Pender, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyd County 60, Burke/South Central, S.D. 56 OT

Bridgeport 62, Creek Valley 9

Central City 54, David City 43

Central Valley 39, Heartland Lutheran 31

Conestoga 52, Johnson County Central 47

Crofton 63, Pierce 29

Elkhorn Valley 57, St. Edward 27

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 31

Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Johnson-Brock 33

Fullerton 52, Centura 45

Gering 65, Bayard 44

Guardian Angels 59, Mead 29

Hartington-Newcastle 55, Winside 12

Harvard 50, Elba 21

Heartland 48, Friend 15

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 29

Kenesaw 37, Deshler 29

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Diller-Odell 36

Loomis 37, Axtell 32

Malcolm 34, Yutan 22

Nebraska Christian 39, Wood River 37

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Osmond 35

Norfolk Catholic 47, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

North Bend Central 52, Wisner-Pilger 25

O'Neill 57, West Holt 28

Omaha Marian 52, Omaha Central 46

Omaha Mercy 52, Omaha Duchesne Academy 41

Ord 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 16

Palmer 51, Riverside 25

Pender 61, Winnebago 50

Ponca 38, Wynot 37

Randolph 36, Plainview 27

South Platte 42, Garden County 21

Stuart 52, St. Mary's 29

Summerland 52, Wausa 26

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Amherst 39

Sutton 56, Sandy Creek 21

Tri County 47, Lewiston 31

Wakefield-Allen 64, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46

Weeping Water 62, Louisville 33

West Boyd 60, Omaha Burke 56, OT

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Aquinas 44, Kearney Catholic 41, OT

Bishop Neumann 43, Omaha Concordia 38

Semifinal=

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Archbishop Bergan 32

Lincoln Christian 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 38

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cross County 42, Shelby/Rising City 18

Meridian 50, Exeter/Milligan 40

Dakota Oyate Challenge=

First Round=

Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 46

Eastern Midlands Conference=

Semifinal=

Bennington 81, Norris 72, 2OT

Elkhorn 59, Blair 25

Hiawatha Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Falls City 52, Horton, Kan. 42

MNAC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Mullen 38, Anselmo-Merna 32

South Loup 47, Cody-Kilgore 35

Nebraska Capitol Conference=

Consolation=

Ashland-Greenwood 39, Raymond Central 21

Douglas County West 35, Fort Calhoun 34

Semifinal=

Syracuse 44, Arlington 16

Wahoo 43, Platteview 33

Republican Plains Activity Conference=

East Division=

Alma 34, Bertrand 30

Cambridge 48, Southern Valley 27

Southwest 39, Medicine Valley 31

West Division=

Dundy County-Stratton 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 39

Maxwell 55, Hitchcock County 44

Wallace 51, Wauneta-Palisade 37

Southwest Conference=

Fifth Place=

McCook 42, Valentine 34

Seventh Place=

Minden 46, Cozad 39

