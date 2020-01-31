Thursday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 27
Amherst 76, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52
Bridgeport 89, Creek Valley 46
Central City 62, David City 57
Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 37
Deshler 53, Kenesaw 29
Diller-Odell 51, Lawrence-Nelson 28
Doniphan-Trumbull 45, Ord 25
Elkhorn Mount Michael 87, South Sioux City 41
Ewing 47, Wausa 44
Falls City Sacred Heart 41, Johnson-Brock 30
Fullerton 68, Centura 57
Garden County 59, South Platte 47
Gering 56, Bayard 50
Hartington-Newcastle 70, Winside 12
Harvard 56, Elba 19
Heartland 69, Friend 30
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 49
Johnson County Central 69, Conestoga 60
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Wakefield 36
Loomis 66, Axtell 62
Louisville 45, Weeping Water 44
Mead 58, Guardian Angels 52
Minatare 41, Potter-Dix 38
North Bend Central 52, Wisner-Pilger 42
Osmond 69, Niobrara/Verdigre 31
Palmyra 47, Elmwood-Murdock 40
Pierce 55, Crofton 31
Ponca 60, Wynot 43
Randolph 47, Plainview 39
Riverside 81, Palmer 48
Sedgwick County, Colo. 53, Perkins County 37
Sioux County 50, Hay Springs 44
St. Mary's 62, Stuart 46
Sutton 37, Sandy Creek 36
Wayne 60, West Point-Beemer 49
West Holt 57, O'Neill 50
Wood River 54, Nebraska Christian 46
Yutan 52, Malcolm 22
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Aquinas 41, Columbus Scotus 37
Bishop Neumann 58, Archbishop Bergan 26
Central Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Adams Central 52, Aurora 41
Grand Island Northwest 75, Lexington 58
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Cross County 47, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45
Shelby/Rising City 72, McCool Junction 42
Dakota Oyate Challenge=
First Round=
Omaha Nation 79, Lower Brule, S.D. 70
Eastern Midlands Conference=
Semifinal=
Bennington 44, Elkhorn 43
Norris 45, Waverly 35
MNAC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Mullen 62, Hyannis 26
South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 32
Nebraska Frontier Conference=
Consolation Semifinal=
College View Academy 44, Cedar Bluffs 40
Semifinal=
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 57, Omaha Christian Academy 19
Parkview Christian 69, Cornerstone Christian 44
Southwest Conference=
Fifth Place=
Cozad 60, Gothenburg 54
Seventh Place=
Broken Bow 43, Valentine 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Winnebago vs. Pender, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyd County 60, Burke/South Central, S.D. 56 OT
Bridgeport 62, Creek Valley 9
Central City 54, David City 43
Central Valley 39, Heartland Lutheran 31
Conestoga 52, Johnson County Central 47
Crofton 63, Pierce 29
Elkhorn Valley 57, St. Edward 27
Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 31
Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Johnson-Brock 33
Fullerton 52, Centura 45
Gering 65, Bayard 44
Guardian Angels 59, Mead 29
Hartington-Newcastle 55, Winside 12
Harvard 50, Elba 21
Heartland 48, Friend 15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 29
Kenesaw 37, Deshler 29
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Diller-Odell 36
Loomis 37, Axtell 32
Malcolm 34, Yutan 22
Nebraska Christian 39, Wood River 37
Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Osmond 35
Norfolk Catholic 47, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35
North Bend Central 52, Wisner-Pilger 25
O'Neill 57, West Holt 28
Omaha Marian 52, Omaha Central 46
Omaha Mercy 52, Omaha Duchesne Academy 41
Ord 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 16
Palmer 51, Riverside 25
Pender 61, Winnebago 50
Ponca 38, Wynot 37
Randolph 36, Plainview 27
South Platte 42, Garden County 21
Stuart 52, St. Mary's 29
Summerland 52, Wausa 26
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Amherst 39
Sutton 56, Sandy Creek 21
Tri County 47, Lewiston 31
Wakefield-Allen 64, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46
Weeping Water 62, Louisville 33
West Boyd 60, Omaha Burke 56, OT
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Aquinas 44, Kearney Catholic 41, OT
Bishop Neumann 43, Omaha Concordia 38
Semifinal=
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Archbishop Bergan 32
Lincoln Christian 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 38
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Cross County 42, Shelby/Rising City 18
Meridian 50, Exeter/Milligan 40
Dakota Oyate Challenge=
First Round=
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 46
Eastern Midlands Conference=
Semifinal=
Bennington 81, Norris 72, 2OT
Elkhorn 59, Blair 25
Hiawatha Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Falls City 52, Horton, Kan. 42
MNAC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Mullen 38, Anselmo-Merna 32
South Loup 47, Cody-Kilgore 35
Nebraska Capitol Conference=
Consolation=
Ashland-Greenwood 39, Raymond Central 21
Douglas County West 35, Fort Calhoun 34
Semifinal=
Syracuse 44, Arlington 16
Wahoo 43, Platteview 33
Republican Plains Activity Conference=
East Division=
Alma 34, Bertrand 30
Cambridge 48, Southern Valley 27
Southwest 39, Medicine Valley 31
West Division=
Dundy County-Stratton 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 39
Maxwell 55, Hitchcock County 44
Wallace 51, Wauneta-Palisade 37
Southwest Conference=
Fifth Place=
McCook 42, Valentine 34
Seventh Place=
Minden 46, Cozad 39