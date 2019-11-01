Thursday's Class 'D-1' & 'D-2' High School Football Playoff Games

PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
Class D1(equals)
First Round(equals)
Arcadia-Loup City 68, Alma 32
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Guardian Angels 20
Burwell 48, Hitchcock County 16
Cambridge 72, Nebraska Christian 36
Creighton 56, Wisner-Pilger 32
Cross County 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 26
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Hemingford 12
Elm Creek 45, Palmer 6
Elmwood-Murdock 74, East Butler 16
Fullerton 48, Morrill 14
Howells/Dodge 52, Homer 12
Lutheran High Northeast 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 52
Neligh-Oakdale 44, West Holt 35
Osceola-High Plains 73, Elkhorn Valley 12
Sutherland 32, North Central 16
Tri County 40, Southern 12
Class D2(equals)
First Round(equals)
Bloomfield 54, Pender 16
Central Valley 36, Medicine Valley 12
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Riverside 6
Elwood 86, Maxwell 25
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Diller-Odell 6
Garden County 52, Blue Hill 6
Hartington-Newcastle 75, Mead 28
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 6
Johnson-Brock 62, Wynot 14
Kenesaw 52, Anselmo-Merna 14
Lawrence-Nelson 48, Allen 24
Mullen 18, Sandhills/Thedford 12
Overton 16, CWC-Ewing 14
Plainview 56, Randolph 6
Pleasanton 56, Brady 34
Twin Loup 34, Axtell 0