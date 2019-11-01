Thursday's Class 'D-1' & 'D-2' High School Football Playoff Games

PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

 

    

     Class D1(equals)

 

     First Round(equals)

 

     Arcadia-Loup City 68, Alma 32

 

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Guardian Angels 20

 

     Burwell 48, Hitchcock County 16

 

     Cambridge 72, Nebraska Christian 36

 

     Creighton 56, Wisner-Pilger 32

 

     Cross County 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 26

 

     Dundy County-Stratton 50, Hemingford 12

 

     Elm Creek 45, Palmer 6

 

     Elmwood-Murdock 74, East Butler 16

 

     Fullerton 48, Morrill 14

 

     Howells/Dodge 52, Homer 12

 

     Lutheran High Northeast 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 52

 

     Neligh-Oakdale 44, West Holt 35

 

     Osceola-High Plains 73, Elkhorn Valley 12

 

     Sutherland 32, North Central 16

 

     Tri County 40, Southern 12

 

     Class D2(equals)

 

     First Round(equals)

 

     Bloomfield 54, Pender 16

 

     Central Valley 36, Medicine Valley 12

 

     Clarkson/Leigh 58, Riverside 6

 

     Elwood 86, Maxwell 25

 

     Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Diller-Odell 6

 

     Garden County 52, Blue Hill 6

 

     Hartington-Newcastle 75, Mead 28

 

     Humphrey St. Francis 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 6

 

     Johnson-Brock 62, Wynot 14

 

     Kenesaw 52, Anselmo-Merna 14

 

     Lawrence-Nelson 48, Allen 24

 

     Mullen 18, Sandhills/Thedford 12

 

     Overton 16, CWC-Ewing 14

 

     Plainview 56, Randolph 6

 

     Pleasanton 56, Brady 34

 

     Twin Loup 34, Axtell 0

 

