Throener of Howells/Dodge is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Carter Throener of the Howells/Dodge wrestling team.
Throener pinned seven opponents in eight matches as he won two invitationals last weekend. Last Friday at the Madison Invite, Throener went 3-0 with two pins against ranked opponents. On Saturday, at the Oakland/Craig Invitational, he went 5-0 with five pins against wrestlers with winning records. Throener is now 38-3 on the season with 31 of the wins occurring by pin. He was nominated by coach Brian Jones. Congratulations to Carter Throener of the Howells/Dodge wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.