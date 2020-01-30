Throener of Howells/Dodge is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Carter Throener of the Howells/Dodge wrestling team. 

Throener pinned seven opponents in eight matches as he won two invitationals last weekend.  Last Friday at the Madison Invite, Throener went 3-0 with two pins against ranked opponents.  On Saturday, at the Oakland/Craig Invitational, he went 5-0 with five pins against wrestlers with winning records.  Throener is now 38-3 on the season with 31 of the wins occurring by pin.  He was nominated by coach Brian Jones.  Congratulations to Carter Throener of the Howells/Dodge wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 30, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 30, 2020

Vanessa Bryant made her first public comment yesterday since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe and their daughter, Gianna.  Vanessa Bryant wrote: “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Ko…

Husker men's basketball drops sixth game in a row

Husker men's basketball drops sixth game in a row

Eli Brooks scored 20 points with nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead three players in double figures and a short-handed Michigan pulled away in the middle of the second half for a 79-68 win over Nebraska. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 29, 2020

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing one of his jersey numbers.  Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie and Orlando’s Terrence Ross are showing their respect by no longer doing so.  Boston’s Kemba Walker is considering such a change.  And coaches around the league left t…