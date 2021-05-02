Three of the four City of Norfolk soccer teams saw their season come to an end yesterday.
 
The Norfolk High boys lost to Lincoln Southeast an an A-7 District Semifinal after a shoot out 3-2. Goals were scored by Andrew Heimes and Luis Nolasco, both unassisted.  Andrew Cudmore had 8 saves in the game. The varsity boys end their season 7-8.
 
The Norfolk girls dropped a 9-0 decision to Omaha Marian in an A-6 District Semifinal to conclude their season at 5-10.
 
The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys were beaten by South Sioux City 10-0 in a B-4 District Semifinal to finish their season with a 2-6 mark.
 
The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls routed Schuyler 5-0 in an opening round match of the B-5 Tournament at Wilderness Park in Columbus.  The team's scoring came courtesy of Kalea Fisher's two goals, Jacey Wolf, Paige Kossmann, and Mia Wiederin.  Mia Furst earned the shutout.  They improve to 3-7 and will now meet Columbus Scotus on Monday evening at 5:00 in the semifinals.

