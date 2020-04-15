NORFOLK - Norfolk High senior Anden Baumann recently signed a letter of intent to attend Nebraska Wesleyan and play volleyball.

It was announced by Norfolk Public Schools Wednesday.

The Norfolk High volleyball team finished with a 16-20 record this past season after falling to Lincoln Southeast in an A-3 District Semifinal in five sets in Lincoln.

Also, Norfolk High senior Matthew Protzman recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Boyce College.

Lastly, Norfolk High senior Natalie Reynolds signed a letter of intent to play tennis at Nebraska Wesleyan.

