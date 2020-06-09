NORFOLK - Kyla Moore of Norfolk, Caitlin Orton of Mills Nebraska, and Emina Hadzihusejnovic of Mostar, Bosnia recently announced their commitment to continue their academic and athletic careers at four-year schools.
Moore, an NJCAA DI All-American will continue her basketball career at William Penn University, an NAIA school in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Orton, who played both volleyball and basketball at Northeast, committed to play at Hastings College in Hastings.
Hadzihusejnovic committed to Regis University, an NCAA DII school in Denver Colorado, who competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.