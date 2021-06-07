Three former Nebraska volleyball standouts named to the U.S. Women's Volleyball National Team that will represent the U.S. at the Olympic Games

Three former Nebraska volleyball standouts have been named to the United States Women's Volleyball National Team that will represent the U.S. at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in July.
Head Coach Karch Kiraly named former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes to the twelve-player roster. Nebraska is the most represented university with three former players on the squad. The team includes four Olympic veterans and eight newcomers. The U.S. Women's National Team is ranked first in the world and currently pursuing its third straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League title in Italy. The 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to begin on July 23 with the Opening Ceremony. The women's volleyball tournament will commence on July 24.