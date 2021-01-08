Three 2020 Husker football players recognized with senior awards

Three 2020 Husker football players have been recognized as winners of long-standing Nebraska senior awards. 

Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle earned the Guy Chamberlin Trophy following his standout Husker career.  Bootle finished in the top ten in school history in pass breakups and made 32 consecutive starts to close his Husker career.  He was a 2020 team captain and earned All-Big Ten accolades twice during his Husker career.  Linebacker Collin Miller is the recipient of the Tom Novak Award. Miller started the first four games of the 2020 season, before an injury cut short his senior year.  A 2020 captain, Miller had 27 tackles this season and made 122 career tackles, including eight tackles for loss.  Defensive lineman Ben Stille was honored with the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award.  An Ashland native, Stille was a standout in 2020, earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades.  He made 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season and 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss as a Husker.  Bootle, Miller and Stille will be recognized at the Outland Trophy banquet in Omaha next week, but are unable to attend the event.

In other news

Busy high school local sports schedule for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys take on Osmond at the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament starting with the girls’ contest at 6:15.  Pregame coverage at 5:55. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 8, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of its 122-109 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn last night according to ESPN.  The Sixers stayed overnight in New York and will commence contact tracing this morning, source…

Creighton men's basketball routs Seton Hall

Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 points in the first half and led three players in double figures as seventh ranked Creighton got off to a fast start on its way to an 89-53 victory over Seton Hall. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 7, 2021

Bradley Beal became the second NBA player to post a 60-point performance, but it didn’t stop the Philadelphia 76ers from improving to 7-1.  Joel Embiid scored 38 points as the Sixers downed the Wizards, 141-136.  Seth Curry hit six straight three-pointers in the first half and finished with …