Third ranked in Class 'C-2' Norfolk Catholic volleyball back in action tonight when they host Wayne

The third ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 7-2 on the year after winning their lone match last week over Hartington Cedar Catholic in five sets a week ago today.
The Lady Knights had a triangular at Boone Central postponed with Stanton last Thursday due to a COVID 19 situation regarding Boone Central. This year, Norfolk Catholic has beaten West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Summerland, and Hartington Cedar Catholic while falling to Lutheran High Northeast and Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this evening when they host 7-6 Wayne.