The White tops the Red on late score in the Ninth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic

Mason Walsh of O’Neill connected with Humphrey St. Francis’ Haustyn Forney on a 25 yard touchdown pass with seven seconds remaining to lead the White to a 17-10 victory over the Red in the Ninth Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic on Saturday at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field.
The White team’s Mason Bruggeman of Stanton blocked a punt with less than a minute remaining to set up the Red’s last chance effort. Walsh finished 18-37 for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win. Teammate Sutton Pohlman of Stanton tied the All-Star game record by catching ten balls for 101 yards and a score. He was named Offensive MVP for the White. Oakland/Craig’s Mike Brands led the White defense with seven solo tackles and a tackle for loss. He was named the Defensive MVP for his squad. Bruggeman finished with five stops, a tackle for loss, a blocked punt, and an interception. The Red team’s lone touchdown occurred on a Wakefield connection of quarterback Blake Brown to Nick Arenas of 56 yards in the first quarter. Arenas was named Offensive MVP for the Red with teammate Garrett Boelter of Lutheran High Northeast named Defensive MVP after collecting eight stops. The Red led at halftime 10-3. The White offense outgained the Red 321-246. The White now leads the series 5-3 with three victories in a row. No game was played in 2020 due to COVID-19.
SCORING SUMMARY
RED - 7 3 0 0 - 10
WHITE - 0 3 7 7 - 17
1ST QUARTER
4:46 - Blake Brown (RED) 56-yd touchdown pass to Nick Arenas (XP Good)
2ND QUARTER
8:56 - Alex Prim (RED) 46-yd field goal
5:34 - Ryan Kramer (WHITE) 31-yd field goal
3RD QUARTER
6:39 - Mason Walsh (WHITE) 31-yd touchdown pass to Sutton Pohlman (XP Good)
4TH QUARTER
:07 - Mason Walsh (WHITE) 25-yd touchdown pass to Haustyn Forney (XP Good)
STATS
WHITE TEAM
OFFENSE
RUSHING
Diedrick Ulrich - 18 rush, 51 yds
Caden Nelson - 2 rush, 3 yds
Lance Paprocki - 2 rush, 3 yds
Turner Jussel - 7 rush, 4 yds
Zach Pfeifer - 1 rush, 4 yds
Mason Walsh - 1 rush, 2 yds
PASSING
Mason Walsh - 18-of-37, 254 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT
RECEIVING
Sutton Pohlman - 10 rec, 101 yds, 1 TD
Ryan Kramer - 2 rec, 75 yds
Austin Liefeld - 1 rec, 0 yds
Peyton Mathews - 1 rec, 7 yds
Mason Mink - 2 rec, 19 yds
Huastyn Forney - 2 rec, 52 yds, 1 TD
DEFENSE
Caden Nelson - 7 tckls
Mike Brands - 7 tckls, 1 TFL
Mason Bruggeman - 5 tckls, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 blocked punt
Justin Liefeld - 4 tckls, 1 TFL
Adam Miller - 4 tckls
Derek Petersen - 4 tckls, 1 fum caused
Logan Sanford - 4 tckls
Zach Vander Griend - 3 tckls
Zachary Huwaldt - 3 tckls
Lance Paprocki - 2 tckls
Colton Klabenes - 2 tckls
Mason Mink - 2 tckls
Dalton Ruth - 2 tckls, 1 INT
Haustyn Forney - 1 tckl
Ryan Kramer - 1 tckl
Austin Liefeld - 1 tckl
Peyton Mathews - 1 tckl
Gavyn Clause - 1 tckl
Karter Welch - 1 tckl
Cole Greek - 1 tckl, 1 fum rec
Eli Lingle - 1 tckl
Sutton Pohlman - 2 INT
RED TEAM
OFFENSE
RUSHING
Jackson Clausen - 10 rush, 18 yds
Blake Brown - 8 rush, 54 yds
Reid Korth - 12 rush, 35 yds
Cayden Cunningham - 5 rush, 12 yds
Hunter Bennett - 1 rush, 1 yd
Justin Haselhorst - 2 rush, 1 yd
Alex Prim - 1 rush 2 yds
PASSING
Blake Brown - 4-of-6, 93 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT
Cayden Cunningham - 3-of-11, 30 yds
RECEIVING
Logan Moeller - 2 rec, 28 yds
Nick Arenas - 3 rec, 84 yds, 1 TD
Alex Prim - 1 rec, 6 yds
Kobe Heitman - 1 rec, 5 yds
DEFENSE
Garrett Boelter - 8 tckls
Victor Kniesche - 6 tckls
Austin Tramp - 5 tckls
Shawn Rinkel - 5 tckls
Austin Hall - 5 tckls, 1 TFL
Anthony Isom - 4 tckls
Kerby Hochstein - 4 tckls
Nolan Hunke - 4 tckls
Justin Erb - 3 tckls
Wade Paxton - 3 tckls
Anthony Haberman - 3 tckls
Garrett Meier - 3 tckls
Peyton Wieseler - 3 tckls
Sam Vortherms - 2 tckls
Myles Thoene - 2 tckls, 1 INT
Rumen Rentschler - 1 tckl, 1 INT
Blake Brown - 1 tckl
Quinn Pape - 1 tckl
Alex Prim - 1 tckl
Layne Evans - 1 tckl, 1 TFL
Austin Meikle - 1 tckl
Alex Luze - 1 tckl