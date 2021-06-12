The White tops the Red on late score in the Ninth annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic

Mason Walsh of O’Neill connected with Humphrey St. Francis’ Haustyn Forney on a 25 yard touchdown pass with seven seconds remaining to lead the White to a 17-10 victory over the Red in the Ninth Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic on Saturday at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. 

The White team’s Mason Bruggeman of Stanton blocked a punt with less than a minute remaining to set up the Red’s last chance effort.  Walsh finished 18-37 for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win.  Teammate Sutton Pohlman of Stanton tied the All-Star game record by catching ten balls for 101 yards and a score.  He was named Offensive MVP for the White.  Oakland/Craig’s Mike Brands led the White defense with seven solo tackles and a tackle for loss.  He was named the Defensive MVP for his squad.  Bruggeman finished with five stops, a tackle for loss, a blocked punt, and an interception.  The Red team’s lone touchdown occurred on a Wakefield connection of quarterback Blake Brown to Nick Arenas of 56 yards in the first quarter.  Arenas was named Offensive MVP for the Red with teammate Garrett Boelter of Lutheran High Northeast named Defensive MVP after collecting eight stops.  The Red led at halftime 10-3.  The White offense outgained the Red 321-246.  The White now leads the series 5-3 with three victories in a row.  No game was played in 2020 due to COVID-19.

SCORING SUMMARY

RED     -  7  3  0  0 - 10

WHITE - 0  3  7  7 - 17

1ST QUARTER

4:46 - Blake Brown (RED) 56-yd touchdown pass to Nick Arenas (XP Good)

2ND QUARTER

8:56 - Alex Prim (RED) 46-yd field goal

5:34 - Ryan Kramer (WHITE) 31-yd field goal

3RD QUARTER

6:39 - Mason Walsh (WHITE) 31-yd touchdown pass to Sutton Pohlman (XP Good)

4TH QUARTER

:07 - Mason Walsh (WHITE) 25-yd touchdown pass to Haustyn Forney (XP Good)

STATS

WHITE TEAM

OFFENSE

RUSHING

Diedrick Ulrich - 18 rush, 51 yds

Caden Nelson - 2 rush, 3 yds

Lance Paprocki - 2 rush, 3 yds

Turner Jussel - 7 rush, 4 yds

Zach Pfeifer - 1 rush, 4 yds

Mason Walsh - 1 rush, 2 yds

PASSING

Mason Walsh - 18-of-37, 254 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT

RECEIVING

Sutton Pohlman - 10 rec, 101 yds, 1 TD

Ryan Kramer - 2 rec, 75 yds

Austin Liefeld - 1 rec, 0 yds

Peyton Mathews - 1 rec, 7 yds

Mason Mink - 2 rec, 19 yds

Huastyn Forney - 2 rec, 52 yds, 1 TD

DEFENSE

Caden Nelson - 7 tckls

Mike Brands - 7 tckls, 1 TFL

Mason Bruggeman - 5 tckls, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 blocked punt

Justin Liefeld - 4 tckls, 1 TFL

Adam Miller - 4 tckls

Derek Petersen - 4 tckls, 1 fum caused

Logan Sanford - 4 tckls

Zach Vander Griend - 3 tckls

Zachary Huwaldt - 3 tckls

Lance Paprocki - 2 tckls

Colton Klabenes - 2 tckls

Mason Mink - 2 tckls

Dalton Ruth - 2 tckls, 1 INT

Haustyn Forney - 1 tckl

Ryan Kramer - 1 tckl

Austin Liefeld - 1 tckl

Peyton Mathews - 1 tckl

Gavyn Clause - 1 tckl

Karter Welch - 1 tckl

Cole Greek - 1 tckl, 1 fum rec

Eli Lingle - 1 tckl

Sutton Pohlman - 2 INT

RED TEAM

OFFENSE

RUSHING

Jackson Clausen - 10 rush, 18 yds

Blake Brown - 8 rush, 54 yds

Reid Korth - 12 rush, 35 yds

Cayden Cunningham - 5 rush, 12 yds

Hunter Bennett - 1 rush, 1 yd

Justin Haselhorst - 2 rush, 1 yd

Alex Prim - 1 rush 2 yds

PASSING

Blake Brown - 4-of-6, 93 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT

Cayden Cunningham - 3-of-11, 30 yds

RECEIVING

Logan Moeller - 2 rec, 28 yds

Nick Arenas - 3 rec, 84 yds, 1 TD

Alex Prim - 1 rec, 6 yds

Kobe Heitman - 1 rec, 5 yds

DEFENSE

Garrett Boelter - 8 tckls

Victor Kniesche - 6 tckls

Austin Tramp - 5 tckls

Shawn Rinkel - 5 tckls

Austin Hall - 5 tckls, 1 TFL

Anthony Isom - 4 tckls

Kerby Hochstein - 4 tckls

Nolan Hunke - 4 tckls

Justin Erb - 3 tckls

Wade Paxton - 3 tckls

Anthony Haberman - 3 tckls

Garrett Meier - 3 tckls

Peyton Wieseler - 3 tckls

Sam Vortherms - 2 tckls

Myles Thoene - 2 tckls, 1 INT

Rumen Rentschler - 1 tckl, 1 INT

Blake Brown - 1 tckl

Quinn Pape - 1 tckl

Alex Prim - 1 tckl

Layne Evans - 1 tckl, 1 TFL

Austin Meikle - 1 tckl

Alex Luze - 1 tckl

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 11, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 11, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks are within two games to one in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, while Utah took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semis.  Khris Middleton scored a team-high 35 points and Jrue Holiday hit a go-ahead layup with eleven seconds remaining to send the Bucks past the…

Nebraska Diver Surges into Platform Finals

Nebraska Diver Surges into Platform Finals

Nebraska’s Abigail Knapton punched her second ticket to the finals at the United States Diving Team Trials by taking sixth in the semifinals of the platform competition last night in Indianapolis. 