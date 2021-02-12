The Northeast Hawks volleyball team drops home match to DMACC of Iowa

The Northeast Community College volleyball team came out on fire in the first set, but couldn’t hold off No. 20 Des Moines Area Community College, falling in four sets, 26-24, 18-25, 9-25 and 7-25 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks (1-6, 1-6 ICCAC) rallied to take the first set from Bears, but had a tough time controlling the tempo in the final three sets.
Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.) recorded 10 kills. Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill, Neb.) added 23 assists, while Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Ark.) and Elizabeth Christensen (Stanton, Neb.) had 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
The Hawks host a triangular on Sunday in Norfolk, battling Kirkwood Community College at 11 a.m. followed by a match with Central Community College at 3 p.m.