The Northeast Hawks basketball teams suffer losses at Iowa Western CC

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams endured a doubleheader sweep last night in Council Bluffs at the hands of Iowa Western Community College in games heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. 

The Northeast men lost to the Reivers 82-59.  Caleb Huffman led five players in double figures for Iowa Western with 21 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and two blocked shots.  The Hawks’ Emmette Page led three players in double figures for his team with 20 points and five boards.  The Reivers led 37-31 at halftime and won the second half 45-28.  Northeast drops to 11-11 on the season while Iowa Western improves to 14-11.  In the women’s contest, the Hawks’ twelve game win streak came to an end after a 67-60 loss.  Jaiden Morris led the Reivers with 20 points and five rebounds.  Northeast’s Beth Matas had 20 points and four assists, but also had eight turnovers before suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.  Teammate Kyla Moore had 17 points and four rebounds.  The Hawks, who led 34-31 at halftime, were outscored 36-26 in the second half.  They drop to 20-3 on the season while Iowa Western improves to 13-9.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 30, 2020

Vanessa Bryant made her first public comment yesterday since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe and their daughter, Gianna.  Vanessa Bryant wrote: “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Ko…

Husker men's basketball drops sixth game in a row

Eli Brooks scored 20 points with nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead three players in double figures and a short-handed Michigan pulled away in the middle of the second half for a 79-68 win over Nebraska. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 29, 2020

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing one of his jersey numbers.  Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie and Orlando’s Terrence Ross are showing their respect by no longer doing so.  Boston’s Kemba Walker is considering such a change.  And coaches around the league left t…