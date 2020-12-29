The City of Norfolk had six basketball teams in action on Monday

The City of Norfolk had six basketball teams in action on Monday. 

The Norfolk High boys fell to home team Lincoln East 62-55 in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.  Kallan Herman had 21 points and Colton Price scored eleven in the loss.  The 1-6 Panthers return to action on Wednesday when they play 0-3 Lincoln High in a consolation game at Lincoln Northeast High School at 2:00.  The Norfolk High girls defeated Columbus in their opening round contest 51-22.  Haley Kleinschmit netted 13 points and Erin Schwanebeck had twelve points.  The 3-4 Lady Panthers will battle home-team 3-0 Lincoln Pius X on Wednesday at 2:00 in the quarterfinals.  Norfolk Catholic swept a pair of games from Elkhorn Valley yesterday at the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament.  In games heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lady Knights whipped the Lady Falcons 55-30.  Avery Yosten & Mary Fennessy scored ten points apiece in the win.  The 3-5 Lady Knights will take on 7-1 Ainsworth in the championship game on Wednesday at 4:15.  The Norfolk Catholic boys had no problem with Elkhorn Valley in their game 86-48.  Christian Mickelson led three players in double figures for the Knights with 17 points.  The 6-2 Knights, who’ve won four games in a row, will play 4-4 Battle Creek in the championship game on Wednesday at 5:45.  Lutheran High Northeast took a pair of games yesterday from West Holt at the Stanton Holiday Tournament.  The Lady Eagles routed the Lady Huskies 48-19.  Mia Wiederin netted 18 points with five rebounds and Mia Furst added eleven points and five boards to the victory.  The 3-4 Lady Eagles will take on 2-7 Stanton in the championship game this evening at 5:30.  The Lutheran High Northeast boys dumped West Holt 50-39 in their contest behind Grant Colligan’s 15 points.  The 5-2 Eagles will face 2-6 Stanton in the championship game this evening at 7:15.  Also on today’s local schedule, the Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team visits Manhattan, Kansas to play Kansas State at 7:00.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 29, 2020

ESPN reports that the San Diego Padres are on the verge of making their second trade for a star pitcher in as many days, with the team expected to acquire righty Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs, according to sources familiar with the deal.  Darvish and Victor Caratini, who emerged as the ri…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 28, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 28, 2020

The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.  The teams have an agreement in place and Snell was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to…