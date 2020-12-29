The City of Norfolk had six basketball teams in action on Monday.
The Norfolk High boys fell to home team Lincoln East 62-55 in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Kallan Herman had 21 points and Colton Price scored eleven in the loss. The 1-6 Panthers return to action on Wednesday when they play 0-3 Lincoln High in a consolation game at Lincoln Northeast High School at 2:00. The Norfolk High girls defeated Columbus in their opening round contest 51-22. Haley Kleinschmit netted 13 points and Erin Schwanebeck had twelve points. The 3-4 Lady Panthers will battle home-team 3-0 Lincoln Pius X on Wednesday at 2:00 in the quarterfinals. Norfolk Catholic swept a pair of games from Elkhorn Valley yesterday at the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament. In games heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lady Knights whipped the Lady Falcons 55-30. Avery Yosten & Mary Fennessy scored ten points apiece in the win. The 3-5 Lady Knights will take on 7-1 Ainsworth in the championship game on Wednesday at 4:15. The Norfolk Catholic boys had no problem with Elkhorn Valley in their game 86-48. Christian Mickelson led three players in double figures for the Knights with 17 points. The 6-2 Knights, who’ve won four games in a row, will play 4-4 Battle Creek in the championship game on Wednesday at 5:45. Lutheran High Northeast took a pair of games yesterday from West Holt at the Stanton Holiday Tournament. The Lady Eagles routed the Lady Huskies 48-19. Mia Wiederin netted 18 points with five rebounds and Mia Furst added eleven points and five boards to the victory. The 3-4 Lady Eagles will take on 2-7 Stanton in the championship game this evening at 5:30. The Lutheran High Northeast boys dumped West Holt 50-39 in their contest behind Grant Colligan’s 15 points. The 5-2 Eagles will face 2-6 Stanton in the championship game this evening at 7:15. Also on today’s local schedule, the Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team visits Manhattan, Kansas to play Kansas State at 7:00.