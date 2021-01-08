The City of Norfolk basketball teams record a 2-2 mark on Thursday night

The City of Norfolk basketball teams sported a 2-2 record on Thursday night.
In a game heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Panther boys routed South Sioux City on the road 81-49. Kallan Herman had 33 points with nine rebounds, Colby James netted 23 points, and Reed Stoltz added a double-double of eleven points and ten rebounds. The Panthers led 19-14 after the first quarter, 38-26 at halftime, and 59-44 after three quarters. They are now 3-7 on the season.
The Norfolk High girls defeated South Sioux City at home 61-56. Chelsea Strom led the Lady Panthers with 16 points and Tessa Gall added 13. Norfolk trailed after the first quarter 10-9, led at halftime 18-17, trailed 45-43 after three quarters, and then outscored the Lady Cardinals in the fourth quarter 18-11 to earn the win. The Lady Panthers are now 4-5.
The Norfolk Catholic boys saw their five game win streak snapped after a 55-43 loss at Wayne last night. Christian Mickelson led the Knights with 23 points in the setback. Wayne led 11-10 after the first quarter, 28-20 at halftime, and 42-37 after three quarters. Norfolk Catholic drops to 7-3 on the season.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls lost at home to Wakefield 64-59. The Lady Trojans, who trailed 50-42 after three quarters, outscored the Lady Eagles in the fourth 22-9 to earn the win. Mia Wiederin and Kendra Petersen had 13 points a piece and Becca Gebhardt added twelve points and nine rebounds in the loss. Lutheran High Northeast is now 4-5 on the season.