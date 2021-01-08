The City of Norfolk basketball teams record a 2-2 mark on Thursday night

The City of Norfolk basketball teams sported a 2-2 record on Thursday night.

In a game heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Panther boys routed South Sioux City on the road 81-49.  Kallan Herman had 33 points with nine rebounds, Colby James netted 23 points, and Reed Stoltz added a double-double of eleven points and ten rebounds.  The Panthers led 19-14 after the first quarter, 38-26 at halftime, and 59-44 after three quarters.  They are now 3-7 on the season.

The Norfolk High girls defeated South Sioux City at home 61-56.  Chelsea Strom led the Lady Panthers with 16 points and Tessa Gall added 13.  Norfolk trailed after the first quarter 10-9, led at halftime 18-17, trailed 45-43 after three quarters, and then outscored the Lady Cardinals in the fourth quarter 18-11 to earn the win.  The Lady Panthers are now 4-5.

The Norfolk Catholic boys saw their five game win streak snapped after a 55-43 loss at Wayne last night.  Christian Mickelson led the Knights with 23 points in the setback.  Wayne led 11-10 after the first quarter, 28-20 at halftime, and 42-37 after three quarters.  Norfolk Catholic drops to 7-3 on the season.

The Lutheran High Northeast girls lost at home to Wakefield 64-59.  The Lady Trojans, who trailed 50-42 after three quarters, outscored the Lady Eagles in the fourth 22-9 to earn the win.  Mia Wiederin and Kendra Petersen had 13 points a piece and Becca Gebhardt added twelve points and nine rebounds in the loss.  Lutheran High Northeast is now 4-5 on the season.

Busy high school local sports schedule for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys take on Osmond at the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament starting with the girls’ contest at 6:15.  Pregame coverage at 5:55. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 8, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of its 122-109 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn last night according to ESPN.  The Sixers stayed overnight in New York and will commence contact tracing this morning, source…

Creighton men's basketball routs Seton Hall

Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 points in the first half and led three players in double figures as seventh ranked Creighton got off to a fast start on its way to an 89-53 victory over Seton Hall. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 7, 2021

Bradley Beal became the second NBA player to post a 60-point performance, but it didn’t stop the Philadelphia 76ers from improving to 7-1.  Joel Embiid scored 38 points as the Sixers downed the Wizards, 141-136.  Seth Curry hit six straight three-pointers in the first half and finished with …