The 23rd Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match to take place at 3:00 on Saturday in the Cox Activities in Norfolk

The ‘Light’ Team is made up of Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt & Chloe Spence, Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Marshall, Taylor Kautz, & Mary Fennessy, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Riley Jurgens, Oakland/Craig’s Josie Richards, Wayne’s Lauren Pick, Ponca’s Josie Reed, Pender’s Ashley Ostrand, and Crofton’s Kaley Einrem.  The team will be coached by Norfolk Catholic’s Michaela Bellar & Humphery/Lindsay Holy Family’s Cami Oelsligle.  Among the members of the ‘Dark’ squad include Lutheran High Northeast’s Halle Berner, Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Morgan Ramsey, Tessa Metchke, & Rachel Dierks, Clarkson/Leigh’s Cassidy Hoffman, Kayden Schumacher, & Bailey Lemburg, Battle Creek’s BriAnna Zohner & Renee Brummels, Summerland’s Brenna Wagner, Pender’s Zoey Lehmkuhl, and West Point-Beemer’s Reece Snodgrass. The team will be coached by Clarkson/Leigh’s Becky Schneider and Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Diane Kasselder.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova has reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal by stopping the run of 17-year-old Coco Gauff at the French Open.  Krejcikova faced five set points in the opener but managed to get past those along the way to a 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory at the French Open.  Krejciko…

Nebraska baseball team's season comes to end

Kevin Kopps threw seven scoreless innings of relief, Charlie Welch hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the eighth inning and Arkansas rallied to beat Nebraska 6-2 and win the Fayetteville Regional. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Chris Paul and his rejuvenated right shoulder scored 21 points and dished eleven assists, Mikal Bridges added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Game One of the Western Conference semifinals.  The Suns trailed for most of the first half and by ten points early …