15th ranked Creighton men's basketball routs 21st ranked Butler

Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his three-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead three players in double figures, and 15th ranked Creighton routed 21st ranked Butler 81-59 for its fourth straight win over a Top 25 opponent.
The Bluejays have won nine of their last ten games and remain one game behind Big East-leading Seton Hall. Creighton’s Christian Bishop netted 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots, and three steals. Teammate Ty-Shon Alexander had 15 points, four assists, and two steals. Butler played the second half without season scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left ankle. Henry Baddley led the Bulldogs with 13 points. They drop to 19-9 overall and 7-8 in the BIG EAST while Creighton improves to 22-6 overall and 11-4 in the conference.