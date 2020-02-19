15th ranked Creighton men's basketball knocks off 19th ranked home-team Marquette

Ty-Shon Alexander scored 22 points with five rebounds and four assists and Marcus Zegarowski added 17 points and five boards to lead 15th ranked Creighton to a 73-65 victory over 19th ranked home-team Marquette. 

Damien Jefferson contributed eleven points and eight rebounds for CU.  The Bluejays won for the eighth time in nine games, including road victories over three ranked teams, and moved within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the Big East standings.  Sacar Anim had 18 points to lead four players in double figures for the Golden Eagles. Markus Howard, who entered as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, added 13, all in the second half.  Theo John recorded a double-double for Marquette with twelve points, ten rebounds, and two blocked shots.  They drop to 17-8 overall and 7-6 in the BIG EAST while Creighton improves to 21-6 overall and 10-4 in the conference.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers first-year coach John Beilein is stepping down after 54 games, according to multiple reports.  ESPN reported that Beilein is expected to say goodbye to staff and players today when they return from the All-Star break.  The Cavs have the NBA's second-worst record at 14-40.…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 and was an immediate afterthought.  Fellow driver Ryan Newman was hospitalized in serious condition after a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway during the final lap.  It took nearly two hours for NASCAR to announce Newman did not have lif…