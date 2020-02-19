15th ranked Creighton men's basketball knocks off 19th ranked home-team Marquette

Ty-Shon Alexander scored 22 points with five rebounds and four assists and Marcus Zegarowski added 17 points and five boards to lead 15th ranked Creighton to a 73-65 victory over 19th ranked home-team Marquette.
Damien Jefferson contributed eleven points and eight rebounds for CU. The Bluejays won for the eighth time in nine games, including road victories over three ranked teams, and moved within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the Big East standings. Sacar Anim had 18 points to lead four players in double figures for the Golden Eagles. Markus Howard, who entered as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, added 13, all in the second half. Theo John recorded a double-double for Marquette with twelve points, ten rebounds, and two blocked shots. They drop to 17-8 overall and 7-6 in the BIG EAST while Creighton improves to 21-6 overall and 10-4 in the conference.