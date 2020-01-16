25th ranked Creighton men's basketball drops road game at Georgetown

The 25th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team fell last night in Washington DC to Georgetown 83-80.
Omer Yurtseven led five players for the Hoyas in double figures with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocked shots. The Bluejays’ Marcus Zegarowski led three players in double figures for his team with 20 points, seven assists, and three steals. Ty-Shon Alexander scored 14 points and became the 42nd player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points. Creighton led at halftime 37-36 before being outscored in the second half 47-43. The Bluejays drop to 13-5 overall and 2-3 in the BIG EAST while Georgetown improves to 12-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference.