25th ranked Creighton men's basketball drops road game at Georgetown

The 25th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team fell last night in Washington DC to Georgetown 83-80. 

Omer Yurtseven led five players for the Hoyas in double figures with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocked shots.  The Bluejays’ Marcus Zegarowski led three players in double figures for his team with 20 points, seven assists, and three steals.  Ty-Shon Alexander scored 14 points and became the 42nd player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points.  Creighton led at halftime 37-36 before being outscored in the second half 47-43.  The Bluejays drop to 13-5 overall and 2-3 in the BIG EAST while Georgetown improves to 12-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

Wayne State baseball listed fourth in Preseason NSIC Coaches Poll

           The Wayne State College baseball team was listed fourth by league coaches in the 2020 Preseason NSIC Baseball Coaches Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  The Wildcats were 32-18 last season and finished fifth in the NSIC with a 23-12 leag…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game win streak with a 119-118 victory.  Markelle Fultz scored 21 points with eleven rebounds and ten assists for a triple-double.  He also hit two big layups in the final minute, while Aaron Gordon had 21 points and a late go-ahead bask…

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

C.J. Walker scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead six players in double figures and 21st ranked Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. 