Texas still alive and kicking at College World Series after win over Virginia

Ivan Melendez singled in the go-ahead run and Zach Zubia broke the game open with a three-run double in the ninth inning as Texas knocked Virginia out of the College World Series with a 6-2 victory last night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. 

The second national seeded Longhorns won their second elimination game to reach the Bracket Two final.  They’ll play Mississippi State needing to win this evening and again Saturday to advance to the best-of-three finals.  The loss ended an impressive postseason run for the Cavaliers.  They made the NCAA Tournament as a three regional seed and were playing their seventh elimination game.  In games today, Vanderbilt will meet North Carolina State at 1:00 and Texas will play Mississippi State at 6:00.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 25, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 25, 2021

Paul George delivered 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns, 106-92 to pull within two games to one in the NBA's Western Conference Finals.  Reggie Jackson added 23 points for the Clippers, who took control with a 21-3 run that gave them a…

Huskers to Host Creighton in Gavitt Tipoff Games

Huskers to Host Creighton in Gavitt Tipoff Games

For the first time since 2018, Nebraska men's basketball program will host the annual intrastate matchup with Creighton, as the pairings for the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games were announced today by the Big Ten and the Big East Conferences. 