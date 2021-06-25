Texas still alive and kicking at College World Series after win over Virginia

Ivan Melendez singled in the go-ahead run and Zach Zubia broke the game open with a three-run double in the ninth inning as Texas knocked Virginia out of the College World Series with a 6-2 victory last night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
The second national seeded Longhorns won their second elimination game to reach the Bracket Two final. They’ll play Mississippi State needing to win this evening and again Saturday to advance to the best-of-three finals. The loss ended an impressive postseason run for the Cavaliers. They made the NCAA Tournament as a three regional seed and were playing their seventh elimination game. In games today, Vanderbilt will meet North Carolina State at 1:00 and Texas will play Mississippi State at 6:00.