Svehla adds big-time scoring threat from Indiana

NORFOLK - Northeast Community College Head Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Svehla recently announced the commitment of Yiesha Williams, a First Team All-Area selection from Elkhart Central High School in Elkhart, Ind.
Williams was selected to the IBCA Large School All-State Team after averaging 20.2 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She also shot 48 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line.
“We are excited that Yiesha has chosen Northeast Community College,” Svehla said. “She is a very good athlete who had a great senior season at Elkhart Central. She scored 20 points per game, but to be 5-foot-8 and also average 10 rebounds per game, that is really good. Her versatility is probably her strength. She can be effective on the perimeter, but she can get things done inside the arc on both ends of the court. That is evident by her posting 11 double-doubles during the season. Yiesha has a good skill set and she brings the versatility to play different positions.”
Williams was also a finalist for the Women’s Athlete of the Year Award in Elkhart and she also led the Northern Indiana Conference with 11 double-doubles.
The Hawks finished with an overall record last season of 27-4 and a runner-up finish in the Region XI Championship game.