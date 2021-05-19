Sun to return to the Nebraska volleyball program for one more season

Nebraska volleyball senior Lexi Sun will return to the program for one more season with the Husker volleyball program.
The All-America outside hitter announced today she will use her final year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to student-athletes due to COVID-19 interruptions. Sun earned AVCA Third-Team All-America accolades this past season, as well as All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-North Region honors for the second straight year. The two-time All-American led the Huskers with 3.64 kills per set and added 2.21 digs per set. She recorded five double-doubles on the season and totaled 43 blocks and a team-high 26 service aces.