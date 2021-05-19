Sun to return to the Nebraska volleyball program for one more season

Nebraska volleyball senior Lexi Sun will return to the program for one more season with the Husker volleyball program. 

The All-America outside hitter announced today she will use her final year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to student-athletes due to COVID-19 interruptions.  Sun earned AVCA Third-Team All-America accolades this past season, as well as All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-North Region honors for the second straight year.  The two-time All-American led the Huskers with 3.64 kills per set and added 2.21 digs per set. She recorded five double-doubles on the season and totaled 43 blocks and a team-high 26 service aces.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards in the NBA’s first-ever play-in games.  Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Pacers routed the Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference nine v…

Wayne State baseball player honored by NSIC

Wayne State baseball player honored by NSIC

Wayne State College junior outfielder Alex Logelin was named to the 2021 NSIC All-Conference Baseball Team announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota and voted on by league coaches.  Logelin received All-NSIC Second Team honors for the second time in three seas…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Bob Baffert has been temporarily suspended from entering horses at New York racetracks pending an investigation of the failed drug test by Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Baffert’s ban in New York includes races at Belmont Park with the Belmont Stakes being run on June 5.  The New York …