Summit League suspends fall sports; UNO affected

The Summit League's Presidents Council agreed to delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 based upon the recommendation from the League's Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The delay, which will affect Nebraska-Omaha athletics, will result in a conference-only schedule for the sports of women's soccer, men's soccer and volleyball.  Competitive schedule for men's and women's cross country and non-championship segments for men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis will also be delayed until September 23, as will the non-traditional seasons for baseball and softball.  This delay does not affect any winter or spring sports.  If necessary, any decisions involving those seasons will be made at a later date.

It was a record-setting start for Omaha's Grant Jabenis at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, and he holds a significant lead after the first round. 

Major League Baseball has already postponed a second scheduled game between Miami and Baltimore after more than a dozen Marlins players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the club to lock down in Philadelphia.  Commissioner Rob Manfred said the soonest the Marlins could…

NFL players who contract the coronavirus through "high-risk" activity away from team facilities can face team discipline and might be at risk of not being paid, according to ESPN.  A memo sent by the NFLPA to agents this weekend, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, outlines several rules g…