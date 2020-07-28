Summit League suspends fall sports; UNO affected

The Summit League's Presidents Council agreed to delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 based upon the recommendation from the League's Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The delay, which will affect Nebraska-Omaha athletics, will result in a conference-only schedule for the sports of women's soccer, men's soccer and volleyball. Competitive schedule for men's and women's cross country and non-championship segments for men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis will also be delayed until September 23, as will the non-traditional seasons for baseball and softball. This delay does not affect any winter or spring sports. If necessary, any decisions involving those seasons will be made at a later date.