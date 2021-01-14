Summit League Basketball Tournaments to be held without fans and in smaller venue

Conference officials say the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held without fans and moved to a smaller venue in Sioux Falls because of the COVID-19 concerns. 

The tournament is scheduled March 6-9.  It has been originally slated for the Denny Sanford Premier Center, which seats about 12,000, and now will be held at the 3,250-seat Sanford Pentagon.  Conference commissioner Tom Douple says that while the move is disappointing, the welfare of all those involved is the highest priority.

Wayne State junior Jordan Janssen was announced today as the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week following his performance in two Wildcat road wins over the weekend at Concordia-St. Paul. 