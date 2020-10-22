Summerland's Wagner is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Brenna Wagner of the Summerland volleyball team. 

In six matches in the past week, where the team went 5-1, she led the team with 207 of 246 attacking with 103 kills.  Wagner was 35 of 39 serving with seven aces.  She had 65 serve receptions with only four errors, 71 digs, and seven blocks.  On the season, Wagner leads the team in attacking at 770 of 899 for 348 kills, 185/203 serving with 32 aces, 248 serve receptions with only 23 errors, 249 digs, and 20 blocks.  She was nominated by Coach Rachael Cheatum.  Congratulations to Brenna Wagner of the Summerland volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 22, 2020

LHNE volleyball sweeps Stanton

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 21, 2020

