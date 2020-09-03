Summerland's Cheatum is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Avery Cheatum of the Summerland volleyball team. 

In the opening four matches of the season for the 3-1 Bobcats, Cheatum is 45 of 47 serving, with twelve aces and 27 serving points scored.  She has 76 serve receptions with only eleven errors.  Cheatum has 34 digs and leads the team in serve attempts, serving points scored, aces, serve receptions, and digs.  Avery Cheatum was nominated by Coach Rachel Cheatum.  Congratulations to Avery Cheatum of the Summerland volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

