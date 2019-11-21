Student athletes honored on 2019 D-2-5 All-District Football team

The 2019 D-2-5 All-District Football team has been announced. 

Regarding the first team offense, Central Valley’s Ty Nekoliczak (QB), Morgan Behnk (TE), and Jackson McIntyre (Athlete) were honored.  Twin Loup’s Colby Coons (RB & P), Raif Ruppert (OL), Bryce Lamb (WR) reached the first team offense.  Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing’s Wyatt Wagner (RB), Logan Sanford (OL), & Fran Ferran (K) were honored.  Also reaching the first team offense were Clearwater/Orchard’s Eli Macke (RB) & O’Neill St. Mary’s Isaiah Wiese (OL).  Honored on the D-2-5 All-District Football first team defense were Central Valley’s Trevor Cargill (DL), Rope Bottorf (DL), & Damyn Rother (LB).  Twin Loup’s Quade Young (LB) & Cooper Coons (DB) reached the squad.  Also honored on the first team defense from Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing were Joshua Klabenes (DL), Trevor Stamp (DL), & Jackson Waldo (PR).  Also recognized were Stuart’s Wade Paxton (DB) & O’Neill St. Mary’s Grant Winkelbauer (LB).  Honored with second team status regarding offense & defense from Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing were Cole Duba, Samuel Jesse, & Rex Day.  Central Valley’s Enrique Martinez, Thomas Bonge, Cage Landers, Kyle Oakley, and Kordaynian Thorin were recognized.  Honored with second team accolades from O’Neill St. Mary’s were Connor Semin, Adam Everitt, Tate Thompson, and Aidan Hedstrom.  Twin Loup’s Shawn Quandt & Lathyn Collins along Stuart’s Grant Pease, and Clearwater/Orchard’s Colton Thiele were also recognized.

Wayne State football players receive honors

            Four players from the Wayne State College football team were named to the 2019 NSIC All-Conference Football Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 21, 2019

Lou Williams scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard combined with Paul George for 42 points in their first game together as the LA Clippers rallied to knock off the Boston Celtics, 107-104 in overtime.  George provided 25 points and Leonard added 17 before blocking Kemba Walker's potential game …

Wayne State men's basketball routs Concordia

Wayne State outscored Concordia University 51-34 in the second half with five players scoring in double figures as the Wildcat men’s basketball team recorded a 92-70 non-conference victory over the Bulldogs Tuesday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. 

UNO men's basketball falls at Dayton

Obi Toppin had 21 points with six rebounds and three blocked shots to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Nebraska-Omaha 93-68 last night in Ohio. 