State Wrestling Championships to conclude on Saturday

The State Wrestling Championships conclude today at C.H.I. Health Center Omaha resuming at 8:30 AM.
Norfolk High’s Josh Licking (152) & Brayden Splater (160) dropped their semifinal matches and will compete Saturday in wrestlebacks. Weston Godfrey (126) (1-1); Jacob Licking (145) (1-1); Austin Miller (170) (1-1); & Laikon Ames (195) (2-1) was eliminated after third round consolations. Calvin Empkey (113) (1-1) & Brayden Heffner (220) (0-1) were eliminated after second round consolations. Aaron Dittmer (132) (0-1) & Hunter Mangelsen (182) (0-1) was eliminated after first round consolations. The Panthers have totaled 42.5 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Allan Olander (138) (0-1); Wyatt Smydra (145) (1-1); & Francisco Mendez (160) (1-1) were all eliminated after second round consolations in Class ‘C’. Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazsper Ames (195) lost a 6-3 decision in his Class ‘C’ semifinal match and will compete Saturday in wrestlebacks. Millard South leads Class ‘A’ with 178 points. They have a 61.5 point advantage. Columbus is third with 109.5 points. Hastings has 119 points in Class ‘B’ and lead by 31.5 points. David City High leads Class ‘C’ with 118 points. They have a 35 point advantage. Plainview leads Class ‘D’ with 121 points. Mullen is second at 88, Neligh/Oakdale is third with 56 points, Howells/Dodge is in fourth place with 50 points, and Elkhorn Valley is fifth with 47. 154 wrestlers from Northeast Nebraska were involved. We’ll have reports today with Mike Carnes on 106 KIX, 97.5 KEXL, & Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.