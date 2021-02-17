State Wrestling Championships highlight Wednesday local schedule

The State Wrestling Championships get underway today at CHI Health Center Omaha for Classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ starting with Class ‘A’ at 9:00 AM.
Class ‘D’ will commence their competition at 5:00. Norfolk High will be represented by Jesse Lewis (106); Gavin Van Driel (113); Calvin Empkey (120); Dylan Busch (126); Weston Godfrey (132); Jake Hoffman (138); Jacob Licking (145); Josh Licking (160); Austin Miller (170); Joel Mercado (220); & Brayden Heffner (285). Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast will be taking part in the Class ‘C’ competition starting on Friday. Reports can be heard from Wednesday-Saturday on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL. Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, in basketball, the Nebraska men visit Maryland at 6:00, the Northeast Hawks women & men are in Boone, Iowa to play Des Moines Area Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Norfolk High girls go to Lincoln East for a 6:30 meeting, and the Nebraska women visits Northwestern at 6:00. Also, the Northeast Hawks softball team opens their season in Aberdeen, South Dakota at the Presentation College Dome by playing North Platte Community College at 9:30 AM and McCook at 11:30.