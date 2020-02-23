State Wrestling Championships conclude in Omaha; Plainview wins Class 'D' crown

The State Wrestling Championships concluded Saturday at C.H.I. Health Center Omaha.
Norfolk High’s Josh Licking (152) finished fourth and Brayden Splater (160) got fifth. The Panthers totaled 51.5 points. Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazsper Ames (195) took fifth in Class ‘C’. Millard South won Class ‘A’ with 213 points. They had a 70 point advantage. Columbus was fifth with 111.5 points. Hastings claimed Class ‘B’ with 140 points and won by 24.5 points. David City High won Class ‘C’ with 127 points. They had a 28.5 point advantage. Plainview claimed Class ‘D’ with 146 points. Mullen was second at 110, Neligh/Oakdale got third with 74 points, and Howells/Dodge placed fourth at 72.