State Wrestling Championship continue to highlight local schedule for Thursday

The Norfolk High wrestling team currently sits in fifth place after the first day of the Class 'A' Wrestling State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha.
The Panthers had four wrestlers advance yesterday to the semifinals in Jesse Lewis (106); Jake Licking (145); Josh Licking (160); & Austin Miller (170). They went 2-0 on Wednesday. Gavin Van Driel (113); Weston Godfrey (132); & Brayden Heffner (285) remain alive in consolation matches. Calvin Empkey (120); Dylan Busch (126); Jake Hoffman (138); & Joel Mercado (220) have been eliminated. The event continues today for Classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ starting with Class ‘A’ at 9:00 AM. Class ‘D’ will continue their competition at 1:00. Reports can be heard today-Saturday on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL. Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, in basketball, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls face Clarkson/Leigh at Clarkson in the C-2-6 Sub-District Final at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Also, the Norfolk High girls entertain Lincoln Northeast at 7:15, the Northeast Hawks volleyball squad hosts a triangular where they play Southwestern of Iowa at 5:00 and Iowa Lakes at 7:00, and the Northeast Hawks softball team is in Aberdeen, South Dakota playing McCook Community College at 9:30 AM and North Platte Community College at 11:30 at the Presentation College Dome.