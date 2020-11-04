State Volleyball Tournament gets underway in Lincoln today

The State Volleyball Tournament gets underway today at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In Class ‘A’, Elkhorn South takes on North Platte, Papillion La Vista meets Lincoln Southwest, Papillion La Vista South faces Bellevue West, and Lincoln Pius X plays Millard West. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt battles Grand Island Northwest, Waverly faces Ashland/Greenwood, Norris meets Aurora, and Elkhorn plays York. In Class ‘C-1’, Kearney Catholic goes head to head with Lincoln Lutheran, St. Paul takes on Broken Bow, Wahoo meets Adams Central, and Columbus Lakeview plays Syracuse at 3:45.