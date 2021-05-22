State Track & Field Championships conclude at Burke Stadium on Saturday

The State Track & Field Championships concluded on Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha with Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ competing.
In highlights regarding Norfolk Catholic, the Boys 4X100 relay is the Class ‘C’ State Champion. The team consists of Mason Timmerman, Alex Primm, Carter Janssen, & Jackson Clausen. They ran a time of 44.16, winning by .14. Clausen also finished 2nd in the 100 & 200 meter dash, Kade Pieper got fourth in the Shot Put, Jozy Piper & Mary Fennessy were fifth & seventh respectively in the Discus, and Carly Marshall placed sixth in the 300 Hurdles. The Norfolk Catholic boys scored 39 points to finish third in Class ‘C’ behind champion David City Aquinas (53) & Grand Island Central Catholic (45.5). The Lady Knights totaled 24 points to place tenth. Chase County was the champion with 68 points. Northeast Nebraska athletes winning Class ‘C’ events today included Crofton’s Jordyn Arens (800 & 1600), Oakland/Craig’s Jack Pille (300 H), and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge’s Deagan Puppe (110 H). The York girls and Hastings boys won Class ‘B’. Winning Class ‘B’ events included Pierce’ Logan Moeller (TJ) & Boone Central’s Ryan Kramer (300 H).