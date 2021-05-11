State Soccer Championships highlight local schedule for Tuesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High girls tennis team hosts Sioux City East in a 4:00 dual and the Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad is in Ft. Dodge, Iowa to play Iowa Central Community College at 2:00. 

The State Soccer Championships get underway today at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium today.  In the Class ‘A’ Boys Tournament, Omaha South meets Millard West at 10:00, Gretna takes on Lincoln Southeast at 1:00, Lincoln Southwest faces Grand Island at 4:00, and Omaha Creighton Prep tangles with Millard South at 7:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old NBA record for triple-doubles and missed a potential game-winning three-pointer as the Washington Wizards lost 125-124 to the Atlanta Hawks.  Westbrook recorded his 182nd triple-double.  The nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 MVP finished wit…

Golf highlights Monday's local schedule

Nearly 9,100 entries were received for the 121st U.S. Open Championship to be conducted in mid-June on the South Course at Torrey Pines GC in San Diego, California. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 10, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 25 points and Josh Richardson added 20 as the Dallas Mavericks blew by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 124-97.  It was an easy win for Dallas despite Luka Doncic, who received a flagrant-two foul and an automatic ejection early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sext…