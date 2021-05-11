State Soccer Championships highlight local schedule for Tuesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High girls tennis team hosts Sioux City East in a 4:00 dual and the Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad is in Ft. Dodge, Iowa to play Iowa Central Community College at 2:00.
The State Soccer Championships get underway today at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium today. In the Class ‘A’ Boys Tournament, Omaha South meets Millard West at 10:00, Gretna takes on Lincoln Southeast at 1:00, Lincoln Southwest faces Grand Island at 4:00, and Omaha Creighton Prep tangles with Millard South at 7:00.