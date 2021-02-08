State Bowling Championships highlight local schedule for Monday

The three-day State Bowling Championships start today at 9:00 AM at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
In the boys bracket, Fremont tangles with Lexington, Wayne faces Millard North, Seward battles Bellevue West, and Columbus takes on Lincoln Pius X. In the girls bracket, Wayne plays Bellevue West, Lexington meets Millard West, Papillion La Vista South battles Lincoln Pius X, and Seward faces Columbus. Also on today's local docket, the Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams host Grand Island starting with the girls contest at 5:00 and the Nebraska-Omaha volleyball team entertains Missouri-Kansas City at 6:30.