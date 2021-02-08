State Bowling Championships highlight local schedule for Monday

The three-day State Bowling Championships start today at 9:00 AM at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. 

In the boys bracket, Fremont tangles with Lexington, Wayne faces Millard North, Seward battles Bellevue West, and Columbus takes on Lincoln Pius X.  In the girls bracket, Wayne plays Bellevue West, Lexington meets Millard West, Papillion La Vista South battles Lincoln Pius X, and Seward faces Columbus.  Also on today's local docket, the Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams host Grand Island starting with the girls contest at 5:00 and the Nebraska-Omaha volleyball team entertains Missouri-Kansas City at 6:30.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 8, 2021

Tom Brady was efficient and the Tampa Bay defense was devastating.  The combination has led to the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl victory.  Brady threw for three first-half touchdowns and the Buccaneers stifled Kansas City’s offense in a 31-9 win over the Chiefs in a game heard on Newstalk WJ…

Northeast Hawks women's basketball earns road win at Central CC

Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) and Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) each had a double-double on Saturday afternoon to help the Northeast Community women’s basketball team pick-up a 75-64 victory over Central Community College at the Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus, Neb. 