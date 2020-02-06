21st ranked Creighton men's basketball drops contest at Providence

A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six three-pointers, and home-team Providence pulled away from 21st ranked Creighton for a 73-56 win.
Reeves led four players in double figures for the Friars. Providence defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping 16th ranked Butler on the road last Saturday. Ty-Shon Alexander led four players in double figures for the Bluejays with 15 points and five rebounds but was just 5-15 from the field. Creighton led 36-32 at halftime but were outscored 41-20 in the second half. The Bluejays drop to 17-6 overall and 6-4 in the BIG EAST while the Friars improve to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in the conference.