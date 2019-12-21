Sportstalk this morning on 106 KIX at 9:00 AM

Saturday Morning (12/21): Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East.
This week, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Norfolk Catholic’s Kevin Manzer, BRLD’s Cory Meyer, & Northeast Hawks men’s hoops coach Dan Anderson. Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald & Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin. Also, wrestling will be a conversation with Norfolk High’s Justin Grey & Plainview’s Dean Boyer. The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.