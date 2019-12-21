Sportstalk this morning on 106 KIX at 9:00 AM

Saturday Morning (12/21):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. 

This week, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Norfolk Catholic’s Kevin Manzer, BRLD’s Cory Meyer, & Northeast Hawks men’s hoops coach Dan Anderson.  Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald & Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin.  Also, wrestling will be a conversation with Norfolk High’s Justin Grey & Plainview’s Dean Boyer.  The show is podcasted to listen to anytime at 106KIX.com within 24 hours.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 20, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA's top teams.  Antetokounmpo had seven assists and a career-best five three-pointers, and George Hill added 21 points off the bench for th…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 19, 2019

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Tom Coughlin.  Owner Shad Khan parted ways with the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach a little more than a day after the NFL Players Union took a sledgehammer to Coughlin's reputation.  Khan says he decided earlier this season that Coughlin would be gone a…